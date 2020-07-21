Lucy Fallon shares peek inside bold kitchen - complete with tiger wallpaper

Lucy Fallon's kitchen inside her Manchester home is even more beautiful than we imagined! The former Coronation Street actress, who played Bethany Platt, delighted fans when she shared a picture of the open-plan space on her Instagram Stories, revealing a new look at her colourful interior.

MORE: Lucy Fallon just gave her bedroom a major makeover - and fans are divided

"Home," Lucy simply captioned the photo, which shows the white cabinets and black worktops in the kitchen she shares with boyfriend Tom Leech. The neutral colourscheme allows Lucy to be more adventurous with the other colours around the room - and that's exactly what she's done! The island unit has plush velvet stools in pale pink and deep blue hues, providing the perfect space for eating meals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

Looking to do a spot of redecorating and want to take inspiration from Lucy's kitchen? Similar pink and blue bar stools are available to buy from Furniture Village starting at £279 for two.

The former Coronation Street actress has bright colours in her open-plan kitchen and dining area

In the background, the same chairs are seated around the wooden dining table which is decorated with a patterned runner and flowers. And with a gold drinks trolley nestled in the corner of the room between the dining and living area, it appears Lucy would have no trouble entertaining guests.

Kitchen stools, were £379 now £279, Furniture Village

A matching plush blue sofa sits in the lounge - which is the second of its kind in the house - with a striking patterned wallpaper tying together the bold colourscheme. A closer inspection Lucy provided in another photo revealed it was covered in an intricate pattern of birds, feathers and tigers - how pretty! Adding to the gold and mustard accents in the room is an embroidered bee cushion from Marks & Spencer which takes pride of place on the sofa and matches the bee portrait hanging behind the dining table.

A lover of bold colours and prints, the rest of Lucy's home is also full of personality; her bedroom features a pink velvet upholstered bed and neon lightning bold lights from Bag and Bones, while she recently redecorated her spare room in colour-clashing blue and mustard. At the time, she said: "As most of you probably already know, we love a bit of colour in our house. Every room has got a little bit of ‘something.’" After seeing her bold kitchen, we can agree!

RELATED: Love pizza or chocolate? There are face masks you can buy for that

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.