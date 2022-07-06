The Queen's seriously decadent menu onboard royal train could rival a five-star hotel Her Majesty is no stranger to luxury travel

When we think of trains, luxury travel may not initially spring to mind. The Queen's royal train, however, has been used by the royal family since 1840 - and it's nothing short of a lavish affair.

From the plush interiors emblazoned with gold royal crests, to the decadent multi-course menu served on board, Her Majesty's favourite method of travel could rival that of a five star hotel. According to The Telegraph, the annual cost of the train equates to around £800,000 a year (as of 2017).

The nine-carriage Royal Train is equipped with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a dining room that seats 12, and even a dedicated catering company on hand to serve the monarch's favourite dishes.

So what does one eat while travelling on the royal train? Royal expert Brian Hoey wrote about the food on-board the royal train for MailOnline in 2008, revealing that the dishes are of "superlative quality" and the monarch has been served her food by the same steward for over 20 years, Ken Moule.

The monarch's train is equipped with everything she needs

"On a night-time departure, the Queen is offered light refreshments of smoked salmon, warm sausage rolls and chicken or egg sandwiches made with brown and white bread - all with the crusts removed," says Ken.

On overnight journeys, the Queen is woken at 7.30am with a steaming pot of Earl Grey, made with tea leaves in a teapot and poured into a fine bone china teacup.

The royal train boasts a dining room large enough for 12 guests

The Queen's journeys onboard her royal train also likely involve a slice of her favourite chocolate biscuit cake - one which her former royal chef Darren McGrady confirmed the monarch never goes a day without.

He said: "I remember as a young chef travelling from Paddington to Windsor one Friday morning with a half-eaten chocolate biscuit cake packed neatly and tightly in a biscuit tin, and wrapped in Clingfilm, perched on my knee with the fear of God in me that I would lose or drop the thing!"

