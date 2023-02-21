The ultimate Pancake Day recipe to try at home Discover this lighter alternative to your regular pancakes

Shrove Tuesday is finally upon us and we're so excited to scoff some delicious pancakes for dinner tonight. But if you're in the mood for a lighter alternative, why not whip up a batch of delicious and easy-to-make crepes?

Catering company Le Montmartre, which is based in London, Sydney, and Paris, has shared its simple recipe that's perfect for sweet or savoury crepes. Now all you have to do is choose your toppings! It turns out that even the royals are big fans of pancakes. Even the late Queen loved the sweet treat (and her personal recipe is not to be missed either). Just take a look at their flipping good skills in the clip below...

WATCH: Royals doing their best pancake flipping

Ingredients (makes 10-15 crepes):

Half a litre of milk

250g flour

A pinch of salt

4 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 or 2 tbsp water

Method:

Step 1

Put the flour in a mixing bowl and make a hole in the middle.

Step 2

Break the eggs in the hole and add the olive oil, the salt and a bit of the milk.

Step 4

Mix everything together well with a wooden spoon and add the milk gradually while mixing. You can also add lemon zest to the mix. Add the water.

Step 5

Cover the mixing bowl with a kitchen towel and leave the batter to rest for at least 30 minutes, 1 hour if possible. Pour 1 ladle of the mix into a hot and buttered pan.

