Princess Kate's wedding cake designer announces huge news on royal anniversary

Thirteen years to the day after Fiona Cairns put the finishing touches on the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding cake, the baker shared a series of breathtaking wedding photos on Instagram.

The photos showed white iced cakes finished with ribbons and delicate floral icing details as she announced some huge news.

"We’re delighted that our range of four sumptuous wedding cakes has re-launched on Waitrose Entertaining, just in time for peak wedding season.

"They are elegant and undecorated, ready for you to work your magic, perhaps tying them into the colour scheme with a final flourish of flowers (unsprayed, please!), taking a weight off any wedding organiser’s mind," she wrote. So brides and grooms can turn to the royal-approved baker for their own special day.

© Getty William and Kate had a fruit cake decorated with sentimental flowers

While Fiona's latest offerings are undecorated, she was likely reminiscing about the time and effort that went into perfecting the royal wedding cake on 29 April 2011. Her team arranged 12 traditional fruit cakes in a towering confection, finished with soft ivory sugar paste including 17 meaningful flowers.

As well as blooms to symbolise England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland, she said the cake featured Lily of the Valley decorations which "symbolises sweetness and humility."

Fiona Cairns showed off her handmade decorations for the wedding cake

Sharing behind-the-scenes details on how the cake was delivered to the royals, the wedding cake maker told her Instagram followers: "Driven carefully down the M1 to Buckingham Palace, the cake was a real architectural project standing over 1 metre tall, weighing 100kg, it took six people and three days to assemble. The bottom three tiers provided the stable base for the cake by creating four 'corners' and was made of 12 cakes in total."

Despite the pomp and circumstance that is expected at any royal wedding, Fiona's brief was "not to be ostentatious or grand, but romantic and informal in its structure." She had previously reiterated that Kate was very involved but "lovely" throughout the design process.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Decadent royal wedding cakes, from Princess Anne to Princess Charlene

During an interview with Town & Country, Fiona said: "In many ways, I would say that Kate designed her wedding cake, because she knew very clearly what she wanted and did not want. The ideas came from her, we had meetings with her, and the brief was from Kate.

"She put us absolutely at ease, she's as natural and as lovely as we all see her in the media. It was a wonderful process."

© WPA Pool The couple got married on 29 April 2011

Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated their wedding anniversary privately following the mother-of-three's abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis earlier this year. However, they delighted fans by publicly marking the occasion by sharing a new wedding portrait.

The black and white shot, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, shows the newlyweds at Buckingham Palace after their fairytale nuptials.

Dressed in his red Irish Guards uniform, Prince William placed his arm around his bride's waist, which was accentuated by the padded hips and corset of her satin and lace wedding gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's stunning four-piece floral wedding cake was extra sentimental