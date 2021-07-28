Would you buy a slice of Princess Diana's wedding cake for £400? The auctioneer has advised royal fans "not to eat it"

A slice of Princess Diana's wedding cake could be yours for £400. The delicacy is going up for auction to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Prince Charles' nuptials to the late Princess of Wales this Thursday 29 July.

The piece of cake is expected to fetch between £300 and £500 when it goes under the hammer on 11 August along with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast programme.

The cake, which is described as a "large slice" with a marzipan base, comes from one of the 23 official wedding cakes and is decorated with a sugared onlay of the Royal coat-of-arms.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding day

Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, said: "It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it."

The slice was presented to a member of the Queen Mother's household at Clarence House named Moyra Smith at the time, who kept it safe for years.

She preserved the topping with cling film and stowed it away in an old floral cake tin featuring a handwritten label, amusingly reading: "Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane's (sic) Wedding Cake".

Princess Diana's five-tier wedding cake was a masterpiece

Mrs Smith's family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it is now up for auction again.

Charles and Diana tied the knot in front of the eyes of the world in a lavish ceremony held at St Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. Their marriage did not have a fairytale ending; they split 11 years later in 1992, and divorced in 1996.

This isn't the first time a slice of Diana and Charles' wedding cake has been sold at auction. In fact, a piece of the culinary creation was sold for the princely sum of $1,375 (approximately £991) in 2014.

A slice of the cake was previously sold at auction

The celebrated item came in its original white and silver presentation box, appended with the royal wedding date and information: "Buckingham Palace 29 July 1981." The package was further adorned with the Prince of Wales' feathers and a "CD" monogram.

And it's not just cake that royal enthusiasts have fought to get their hands on. In July of 2012, one avid fan won a piece of toast from Prince Charles and Diana's wedding breakfast, paying approximately $373.15 (£271) for the item. We hope it wasn't burnt!

