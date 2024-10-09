Princess Kate's £1.25 snack she hides from kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William's health-conscious wife the Princess of Wales packs her diet full of nutrients-rich foods, but she occasionally enjoys a sugary snack as much as the rest of us.

Kate has been spotted picking up essential groceries at her local supermarkets on a number of occasions, including Kings Lynn Sainsbury's and Waitrose in Anglesey. Since marrying into the royal family, her food shops have become few and far between due to her heightened need for security.

© Getty The royal was often spotted shopping in supermarkets before marrying into the royal family

Thanks to one sighting of Kate back in 2011, we know one guilty pleasure that could be on her food order – and like all parents promoting healthy eating, she'd want to keep it out of arms reach of her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole and Michael Middleton's daughter popped into the Peaches Spar store near her family's home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Owners Hash Shingadia and Chan told the MailOnline: "She came in with her mother and bought Haribos. She also bought French bread, ham, salami, cream and eggs, and her favourite mags, HELLO!, Tatler and Elle. Kate loves Haribo Starmix – they're her favourites – and Tangfastics." See more go-to foods the royals love below...

Haribo Starmix and Tangfastics both retail for £1.25, making them a very affordable snack to stock up her treats cupboard.

Wales kids' diets

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis tend to follow a healthy diet

Judging from Kate's comments about her kids' food preferences, we imagine Haribo would be offered as an occasional treat as opposed to part of their daily diet.

While filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas special, the Princess divulged some of the healthy foods loved by her kids.

"We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot," she said.

Doting mother Kate also admitted Charlotte's favourite snack was olives during a visit to Lavender Primary School in 2019. "Charlotte loves olives," she said, much to the surprise of royal fans.

Kate's homecooked meals

© Getty Kate's homemade meals include pizza, pasta and curry

The Princess has previously offered an insight into the homecooked meals on the menu at home. Some of their go-to dishes include pasta, pizza and curries.

During a visit to Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, in 2019, she explained that William "struggles" with spicy food but her vegetable curry goes down a treat with their children. "Charlotte is pretty good with heat," she said.

On another visit to St. Luke's Community Centre, Kate revealed how her three children like making pizza. She said: "I’ve done that with George and Charlotte - making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

