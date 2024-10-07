Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's supermarket shop: Waitrose, Sainsbury's and more
Kate Middleton's supermarket shop: Waitrose, Sainsbury's and more
Kate middleton with supermarket aisle background© Getty

Princess Kate's supermarket shop: Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Tesco

See what's on Prince William's wife's shopping list  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
15 minutes ago
It might surprise royal fans to know that the Princess of Wales loves to personally cook for her husband Prince William and three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Though William and his brother Prince Harry were treated to professionally-cooked meals courtesy of private chef Darren McGrady growing up, the future king has acknowledged his wife's cooking skills in comparison to his own, revealing that she is "very good" in the kitchen.

Not only does Kate, 42, get stuck into the cooking, but she has also been known to shop for her own ingredients. The Princess has been spotted on a number of occasions at her local supermarket - the most unlikely of settings for the future monarch's wife to spend her time. 

Princess Kate in a chef outfit as she attends a cooking workshop at the Institut De Tourisme et d'hotellerie du Quebec© Getty
Princess Kate is a keen cook

Join HELLO! in remembering all of Kate's supermarket sightings - and take a look at what will most likely be on her shopping list…

Waitrose

The mother of three has been spotted on a number of occasions picking up the essentials in her local Waitrose both before and after her royal wedding. 

A Waitrose store© Getty
Princess Kate has been known to shop at Waitrose

The newlywed Duchess of Cambridge was seen sporting skinny jeans in 2011 when she popped to the shop near her remote home in Anglesey during William's last months as a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force.

The royal was said to have loaded all of the shopping into her Audi A3 herself with her protection officer in close range.

Prince William and Princess Kate's four-bedroom home in Anglesey, Wales© Shutterstock
Prince William and Princess Kate's four-bedroom newlywed home in Anglesey, Wales

Since then, Kate was spotted at a Waitrose in Norfolk in 2018 during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. No doubt the doting mother picked up lots of high-quality fresh ingredients including pickles and avocados - her pregnancy cravings - and packed them into her reusable bags.

Sainsbury's

The King's daughter-in-law has switched up her shopping game, occasionally popping into Sainsbury's. 

A Sainsbury's store© Getty
Kate shopped in Sainsbury's for kids Halloween costumes

She was spotted in a Kings Lynn branch in the pandemic - close to the royal family's Sandringham Estate which houses the Waleses' country retreat, Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate© Max Mumby/Indigo
The Waleses' home Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Kate was seen browsing the aisles with her reportedly "well-behaved" children. Meanwhile, during another supermarket sweep, the royal was spotted picking up last-minute Halloween decorations and costumes for George and Charlotte.

Tesco

A Tesco store© Getty
Kate was spotted in Tesco in 2011

In August 2011, Kate was spotted picking up some bits from Tesco. 

Kate Middleton arrives at Tesco holding bag in 2010© Alamy
Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton arrives at Tesco in 2010

She looked strikingly normal pushing her trolley in the car park in a deep purple jumper and printed scarf, reportedly having picked up veggies, milk, chicken, and Haagan-Dazs ice cream.

The Princess of Wales' shopping list

What does Kate buy from the shops? See some of the ingredients going into the dishes the Princess is known to love cooking…

  • Smoothie ingredients - kale, spirulina, matcha leaves, spinach, romaine, coriander leaves, and blueberries 
  • Oatmeal for breakfast
  • Sushi
  • Fresh veggies - including enough to put in her go-to gazpacho
  • Watermelon for salads
  • Spices for her favourite curry
  • Chicken for Sunday roast
  • Pasta and plenty of grated cheese - her children's favourite
  • Goji berries and olives for snacking
  • Sticky toffee pudding for dessert

