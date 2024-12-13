Nigella Lawson's bizarre Christmas tree choice sparks huge reaction

Nigella Lawson has once again proved she's not just a culinary goddess but a queen of creativity.

The 64-year-old recently sparked a huge reaction after unveiling her quirky Christmas tree decorated with an unconventional touch - strips of crispy bacon.

© Getty Nigella Lawson is one of the UK's most beloved celebrity chefs

Sharing a snapshot of her decorated tree on social media, the TV star proudly showcased her unique yet, somewhat bizarre take on holiday decor. Among the tinsel and golden fairy lights, Nigella hung up an embellished set of bacon baubles.

Sharing her full story behind her unusual choice of tree trimmings, Nigella explained: "Since I posted a recipe for edible Christmas tree decorations just the other day, you could be forgiven for thinking I've actually hung real rashers of crisp streaky bacon on my tree this year, but these are in fact actual ornaments – and I'm crazy about them!

"They're from @souschefuk and the whole collection is divine. Some time ago, I started giving one food-focussed ornament a year to a friend, and it's grown into rather a lovely tradition, I feel – the Christmas equivalent of getting charms for a bracelet. (I actually started, on my own account, with just the one glittery hanging ribbon of bacon.)

"Search on the @souschefuk site for 'crispy bacon bauble' not 'bacon bauble,' btw. And, quite generally, should you be wanting to find a fabulous present for a food-loving friend – or just yourself – this is the website you need.

"It's my first port of call for ingredients you don't necessarily find at the supermarket. They also do gift vouchers, which is not abnegating the responsibility of choosing, but rather giving them the profound joy of greedy wallowing!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nigella Lawson smoulders in new Christmas food campaign

Lots of the star's fans applauded Nigella's outside-the-box creativity, calling the tree "sizzling".

One follower said: "They are fantastic, and I absolutely love food-focussed Christmas decorations. Thank you for sharing, Nigella." Another added: "Ok I love this so much." A third post read: "I came on here to say Ssh Nigella, don't tell everybody, my favourite website will sell out of everything!"

© George Pimentel, Getty The TV star is hugely popular

Meanwhile, Nigella is famed for being a food writer, television cook and culinary icon known for her sensual and accessible approach to cooking.

Her popularity skyrocketed with her television shows, including Nigella Bites and Nigella Feasts. She also sold many best-selling cookbooks like Nigellissima, Simply Nigella. and At My Table.