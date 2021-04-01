Nigella Lawson's unusual chocolate recipe is a surprise hit with fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Public service announcement: Nigella Lawson has just shared the most indulgent chocolate recipe you need to try this Easter weekend.

MORE: Nigella Lawson's one-pot pasta is the dinner we all need right now

The Nigella: At My Table star, 61, posted a photo of slices of the rich dessert topped with a milk chocolate icing – but it's not just a regular cake or a brownie.

"Purists may disapprove of this combination on principle, but I assure you #RecipeOfTheDay is one very happy-making hybrid: Chocolate Gingerbread!" she wrote in the caption.

But her followers had no reservations about the flavour combination, with several gushing over the tasty recipe in the comments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson pronounces microwave

"What’s not to like?????" asked one, and another added: "Purists may poo-poo anything, but this is genius." A third revealed their own unusual twist on a gingerbread recipe, writing: "Match made in heaven. I sometimes make banana gingerbread....also delicious."

PHOTOS: Celebrity chefs' jaw-dropping homes: James Martin, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Kerridge and more

READ: Nigella Lawson's genius mashed potato alternative has fans obsessed

Packed full of chocolate chips and cocoa powder, the added cloves, cinnamon and ginger are sure to pack an extra flavour punch.

"I’d never come across a chocolate gingerbread, and after making this one for the first time, I wondered why not. There’s something about the glottally thickening wodge of chocolate chip and cocoa that just intensifies the rich spices of gingerbread. The chocolate chips add texture and nubbly treat within," Nigella explained on her website.

The TV chef shared a photo of her delicious dessert on Instagram

And it's not just the cake recipe that includes some unusual ingredients – her icing also contains ginger ale!

Whether you top the cake with Mini Eggs for a treat this Easter weekend or just want a decadent treat, we're sure you're going to want to try Nigella's latest concoction for yourself.

In the mood for dessert but don't want to overload yourself with chocolate over the Easter holidays? Try Nigella's Banoffee Cheesecake which is another exciting combination of desserts – banoffee pie AND cheesecake.

The TV chef recently posted a snap of the delicious-looking pud and wrote: "Calling all those with ripe bananas! No, not the Lockdown1 workhouse, banana bread: #RecipeOfTheDay is the happy frivolity of a Banoffee Cheesecake!" Yes to this, Nigella.

RELATED: This TikTok matcha latte recipe has gone viral - and here’s how to make it