We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Make your Valentine feel special this year with some delicious homemade treats. Nigella Lawson has shared her super simple recipe for stunning heart-shaped biscuits – and if they taste even half as good as they look, then they're a must-try.

READ: Nigella Lawson's genius mashed potato alternative has fans obsessed

With lockdown preventing couples from celebrating the holiday with romantic dinners and weekend trips, it's the perfect time to spend some extra time at home experimenting in the kitchen. So why not try baking these custard creams?

The biscuits are a classic tea time treat that tend to be bought in packet form from the supermarket, but Nigella reassured fans "these are so much better homemade." Plus, they're not as complicated as they may appear – so they're sure to impress your loved one!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nigella Lawson pronounces microwave on Cook, Eat, Repeat

On her website, the Cook, Eat, Repeat star explained: "I knew that no one would be bothered to go through the motions in the normal run of things, but thought if I fashioned them as hearts, and designated them as a special lurve token, you might consider it. And please do: they are not hard to make and fabulous to eat, on top of their heavenly appearance."

MORE: Nigella Lawson's favourite part of her home revealed (and it's not the kitchen)

RELATED: Nigella Lawson reveals how to cook the perfect poached egg

And her hack for creating the perfect heart shapes decorated with stitched edges? Two simple kitchen gadgets.

"To achieve this you need one piece of specialist equipment as well as the heart-cutters: a corn on the cob holder. This is my patented tool for making the dotted perforations like quaint stitching around the edges of each heart. And very satisfying work it is, too," the 61-year-old TV chef continued.

What you'll need:

Birds custard powder, £4.30, Amazon

Corn on the cob forks, £2.40, Amazon

When Nigella originally shared the photo of her mouth-watering biscuits, fans were very impressed. "They look yummy," commented one follower, while another remarked: "Love this recipe!" A third fan added: "Yum! They are my fave, any excuse."

We completely agree – hands up who's bookmarked this recipe to try for Valentine's, Galentine's or just simply because you want a tasty snack!

SEE: Nigella Lawson's £5million home is better than her TV sets – see inside

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.