Princess Kate, King Charles & Meghan Markle's homemade sweet treat is surprisingly similar

With busy royal engagements, the likes of King Charles and the Princess of Wales follow healthy diets that fuel their work schedules and keep them energised throughout the day.

On occasion, members of the royal family have opened up about balancing their fruits and vegetables with snacks that satisfy their sweet tooth – and it seems they're surprisingly similar.

Kate made a comment about her homemade sweet treat during a visit to Wales, revealing she likes to put her culinary skills to the test using products grown at her home Anmer Hall with Prince William and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The delicious sugary snack she was referring to was jam, which her father-in-law King Charles and sister-in-law Meghan Markle also famously make from scratch. Royal commentator Charles Rae joked to GB News: "We've got jam wars going on." Take a look at the battle of the royal jams…

© Getty Princess Kate During her visit to Pontypridd in south Wales, Kate heard how young volunteers at a community garden in Wales were growing their own plums and making them into jam. Bonding over their shared hobby, the royal promised to send them her recipe for plum jam. "I'll send you my recipe so you can try it," she said, before revealing that she is learning to forage in Norfolk with her three children. Comentator Charles added during his recent TV appearance: "I suspect Kensington Palace are going to get flooded with requests for that recipe." We wonder if strawberry or raspberry jam are also on the Waleses' menu at home.



© Instagram Meghan Markle When Meghan launched her lifestyle brand American Rivera Orchard, which is now As Ever, in 2024, she sent out the first products to her close friends to taste test them. As a soft launch, the Duchess reportedly sent 50 jars of jam to the likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and polo player Nacho Figueras' wife Delfina Blaquier, who shared their reviews on social media.

© Instagram / @nachofigueras The jar's lid was covered in a piece of hessian fabric and secured with a cotton bow with a personalised label noting which number each jar was out of the batch of 50. "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. Thank you M!" Tracy wrote, while Delfina praised her friend: "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I [love] your jam." Fans are set to see more of Meghan's homemade food in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan and her new products from As Ever.

© Getty Images King Charles Back in 2024, Meghan's announcement seemed to have an impact on the sales of her father-in-law's range of preserves, which includes marmalade, rhubarb and ginger, raspberry and blackberry, and English damson. The King's strawberry jam was sold out on the official Highgrove website just hours after Meghan's photos emerged, according to the MailOnline.