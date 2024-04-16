Meghan Markle sends first American Riviera Orchard product to friends - see here

The Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has revealed its first line of products in a hamper delivered to Meghan's friends.

The likes of Tracy Robbins, a fashion designer, and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, received the delivery, which contained a beautifully packaged jar of jam.

© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram Tracy Robbins shared a photo of a new product from Meghan's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard

Taking to Instagram to thank Meghan for her gift, Tracy shared a photo of the jam jar surrounded by lemons. She penned in the caption: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone.

"Thank you M!" she added, tagging the Instagram handle of Meghan's brand.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Delfina Blaquier posted a snap of her delicious-looking breakfast, featuring Meghan's jam

Delfina was equally pleased to receive the sweet treat and shared a picture of her delicious-looking breakfast of jam-covered toast, sitting alongside a jar of Meghan's preserve. In another snap, Delfina penned: "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I [love] your jam," tagging American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page.

Meghan first unveiled her new venture back in March when she launched a website and Instagram page with the name 'American Riviera Orchard'.

© @delfinablaquier/Instagram Meghan sent out hampers to her friends

She also released a promotional video, featuring the Duchess engaging in various activities, including plucking flowers, baking, and twirling around in a stunning black dress.

While her website and Instagram page haven't revealed any details about her brand, trademark application filings have disclosed some of the products she might be selling, including digital and print cookbooks, tableware such as cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

It's also been reported by MailOnline that Meghan has added cosmetics and beauty products to the list of products, including scented oils, soaps, and haircare.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, launched her lifestyle brand in March

The launch of Meghan's new venture follows the closure of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, in April 2017. Described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty", the blog provided a platform for Meghan's fashion, travel and beauty tips. She also shared recipes and interviews with inspirational women.

Royal expert Christine Ross told HELLO!: "American Riviera Orchard is a logical next step for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Before her marriage, her website The Tig was growing in popularity and notoriety.

© Instagram The brand has a social media presence

"When it was closed prior to her wedding, there was an outcry for her down-to-earth content and insights into her lifestyle. The appeal of these websites is the relatability, like we could achieve the same level of glamour or elegance if we just had the same breakfast recipes."

