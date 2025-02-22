Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's go-to meal plan at Montecito home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tend to keep their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, out of the limelight, however, in recent weeks the Duchess of Sussex has been sharing more of her children than ever before.

Not only did the former Suits actress post a photo of Lilibet, with her flowing hair stealing the show, but she also shared a glimpse into her time at home with the little ones, posting a video of the three of them whipping up a Valentine's Day feast. Watch the clip below…

With more of Archie and Lilibet's life on display than ever before, Meghan also gave a glimpse into the meal plan she and her family follow at their Montecito home.

The Duchess shared a photo of the inspiring noticeboard in her home, which appeared to reveal their eating habits.

© Instagram Meghan posted a photo of her pinboard

In cursive handwriting, the list reads: "Farm-fresh eggs, carrots two ways, sweet treats," and while we're sure their daily eats comprise more than eggs, carrots and treats, it's a fun basis for their family meals.

© Instagram Meghan gave fans a glimpse of her meal plan

Given that Meghan and Harry have chickens in their garden, we suspect farm-fresh eggs are very fresh indeed, and thanks to her love of gardening, the carrots are likely homegrown on their vegetable patch – you can't get fresher than that!

As for sweet treats, Meghan's pinboard also showed a cute photo of pancakes shaped into a smiley face, hinting at Lilibet and Archie's treats of choice.

For a more grownup take on a sweet breakfast, Meghan also has a photo of two slices of bread topped with berries and bananas, pinned to her board – perhaps that's her and Prince Harry's option over face-shaped pancakes?

Ancient artefacts

Meghan captioned the photo of her pinboard: "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…", with the collection of items on display ranging from inspiration from her former lifestyle blog The Tig taking centre stage, including her famous The Tig Cup cocktails recipe and various inspirational quotes.

© Netflix Meghan loves preparing food

From her days writing The Tig, it was clear Meghan was invested in healthy eating, but since meeting and marrying her prince charming, the 43-year-old has relaxed her eating habits, sharing that she now eats "burgers and fries and fish and chips."

© Instagram Meghan and Harry tucking into burgers, fries, fish and chips

That said, fries have always been Meghan's weakness, with the California native telling Best Health magazine back in 2015: "I could eat French fries all day. And I love pasta. I love carbs – who doesn't love a carbohydrate?"

Adding her penchant for wine, she noted: "The same goes for wine. Of course I'm going to have that glass of wine – it's delicious and I enjoy it. Do the things you enjoy within reason. Know your body and what works for you and you'll be fine."

We love her approach and bet her kids are following in her balanced footsteps.

