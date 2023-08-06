Inside Prince Harry's friendship with Nacho Figueras - all the things they've said

The Duke of Sussex will reunite with the polo player in Japan and Singapore for a polo match

The Duke of Sussex will reunite with his longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, as they pair are set to travel to Japan and Singapore together next week.

The pair will take part in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on 12 August.

Prior to their polo match, both Harry and Nacho will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on 9 August.

The royal and the Argentine polo player's friendship goes way back to 2007, a year after Harry set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho.

The name means ‘forget-me-not’ in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region.

Nacho is a proud supporter of Sentebale as an ambassador, and regularly praises Harry's charity work.

© Getty Nacho and Harry pictured together in 2009 following the Manhattan Polo Classic

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine in August 2022, Nacho said of his friend: "From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity. Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it."

© Getty Nacho and Harry in Aspen last year

Take a look at everything Harry and Nacho have said in support of one another over the years.

Team players

At a match with the Los Padres team at the Santa Barbara polo club in May 2022, Nacho shared a sweet team shot with Harry.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament. We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together.

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

And at last year's Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Nacho said of his teammate: "I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money form this great cause. Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub."

Harry confided in Nacho after first date with Meghan

Soon after the Prince went on his first date with Suits star Meghan Markle, Nacho was one of the friends who knew about their romance.

Harry went to dinner with Nacho and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, just days after meeting the California actress at Soho House 76 Dean Street.

Nacho, who was one of Harry and Meghan's friends to appear in their Netflix documentary, shared his thoughts on their budding relationship. See what he had to say in the clip below…

WATCH: Nacho Figueras on Harry & Meghan’s budding romance

Wedding guests

Nacho and Delfina were among the guests invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

© Getty Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

The couple who married in 2004, have four children – Hilario, Aurora, Artemio and Alba.

Family friends

It seems that Harry and Nacho's wives and children even hang out together.

© Getty The couples pictured together at the polo in 2018

Talking about the Prince as a family man, Nacho told PEOPLE: "[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely."

A touching tribute in Spare

Harry also namechecked Nacho in the acknowledgements of his memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

© Getty Teammates at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2019

"Thanks and hugs to Jennifer Rudolph Walsh for her always positive energy and soulful counsel, and to Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Chris Martin, Nacho Figueras and Delphi Blaquier, and James Corden for their unwavering friendship and support," the Duke wrote.

Birthday wishes

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer have an active Instagram account, Nacho shares an annual birthday message for Harry each year.

Sharing a snap of them both smiling before a polo match, the sportsman wrote on Harry's 28th birthday last year: "Happy Birthday!! Love you!!"