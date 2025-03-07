Meghan Markle's mystery 'missing' recipe following four-word response from Martha Stewart

The Duchess of Sussex has released several recipes from her Netflix series With Love, Meghan – all bar one, that is.

In the first episode, the royal made one of her family's "favourite" dinner recipes with her friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin, a one-pot pasta dish.

© Netflix Meghan Markle and Daniel cooked a one-pot pasta recipe

The spaghetti is made with lemon, kale, arugula (or rocket), tomatoes, garlic and parmesan and is finished with basil and chilli flakes. "When I make this, I make this for my family. Not that my children are eating heaps of noodles, but I'll make enough that I can put leftovers in their lunchbox," Meghan said of the dish, which Daniel described as "so [expletive] good."

While fans can follow step-by-step guides to recreate Meghan's truffle popcorn and honey lemon layer cake with raspberry, she missed the spaghetti recipe off the list following the release.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Archie is so grown-up with vibrant red hair in rare video shared by Meghan Markle

While she hasn't explained the reason for its absence, it has led royal fans to wonder: was the simple but delicious concoction an original?

Martha Stewart released a similar version of her one-pan pasta years ago, but updated the recipe in February 2025 to add: "The original and best" in the description.

© Netflix The royal shared most of her recipes following the release of With Love, Meghan

Her recipe features onions and red pepper flakes, and was inspired by one eaten by a food editor in Puglia, Italy.

The website describes it as "one of our most popular recipes" and explains: "It uses a revolutionary technique: All the ingredients cook together in the same pan (a straight-sided skillet). You don’t even need to boil water first."

Explaining how the no-fuss sauce is made, it added: "As the pasta cooks, the water reduces, and the starchiness from the pasta transforms the remaining water into a creamy sauce. Don't skip the Parmesan and more fresh basil to finish the dish!"

© Getty Images Martha Stewart described her recipe as "the original and best"

Fans on X commented they recognised the recipe, with one writing: "But this one pan pasta dish with kale is a Martha Stewart concoction," and a second similarly remarking: "That is Martha Stewart's recipe... and it is delicious."

Noting the long-standing recipe, another added: "I literally made the one pot pasta she made off Pinterest in 2012."

Meanwhile, Anna Jones also released her own version in her cookbook, A Modern Way to Cook. She gushed: "This pasta is a complete revelation."

Meghan has long had a passion for cooking and often released her recipes on her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, before she married Prince Harry.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex previously shared her cooking experiments on The Tig

One post explained her first attempt at homemade pasta. "It was time. I wanted to make homemade pasta, but it scared me. It seemed so complicated," she wrote, before revealing she had set out to make Spaghetti all Chitarra and Cappatelli stuffed with duck confit, braised kale and squash.

While she joked she feared she would need a backup dinner, the Duchess of Sussex was impressed with the finished result.

"If it really just turned out like a bowl of wet flour with some sad duck, I could just finish my wine and order a pizza," she said, adding, "It was the magical unctuous pasta that made this meal not just a dinner, but a stamp in my passport."