The viral mini egg cookie which takes just 30 minutes to bake is a must with your kids this Easter

Looking for a delightful and engaging way to get the little ones involved in your Easter celebrations? These mini egg cookies are the perfect recipe for tiny hands and budding bakers!

Not only are they incredibly easy and fun to make, but the reward is a batch of utterly irresistible cookies that are covered with colourful mini chocolate eggs that kids (and grown-ups!) adore.

These mini egg cookies are a delight

Get ready for some happy kitchen chaos and a delicious Easter treat that everyone can enjoy creating - and devouring - together.

How to make mini egg cookies

Ingredients

175g butter, softened

200g light brown soft sugar

100g The Groovy Food Company Organic Coconut Sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

250g plain flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

50g white chocolate, in chunks

100g bar dark chocolate, in chunks

100g mini chocolate eggs, lightly crushed with a rolling pin (leave some aside for decorating later)ㅤ

Method