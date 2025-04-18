The viral mini egg cookie which takes just 30 minutes to bake is a must with your kids this Easter

Looking for a delightful and engaging way to get the little ones involved in your Easter celebrations? These mini egg cookies are the perfect recipe for tiny hands and budding bakers!
Not only are they incredibly easy and fun to make, but the reward is a batch of utterly irresistible cookies that are covered with colourful mini chocolate eggs that kids (and grown-ups!) adore.
Get ready for some happy kitchen chaos and a delicious Easter treat that everyone can enjoy creating - and devouring - together.
How to make mini egg cookies
Ingredients
- 175g butter, softened
- 200g light brown soft sugar
- 100g The Groovy Food Company Organic Coconut Sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 250g plain flour
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 50g white chocolate, in chunks
- 100g bar dark chocolate, in chunks
- 100g mini chocolate eggs, lightly crushed with a rolling pin (leave some aside for decorating later)ㅤ
Method
- Heat oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5 and line two baking trays with baking paper. In a bowl, beat together the butter, brown sugar and coconut sugar and vanilla until pale and fluffy. Add the egg and beat again, then tip in the flour, bicarb and a pinch of salt. Use a spatula to mix together before adding the chocolate chunks and about half the crushed mini eggs and mix until combined.
- Make your cookie dough into balls (about the size of a gold ball should do it) and place them onto the baking trays. Make sure you leave plenty of room between them so they don't combine while they cook. You should fit up to 6 cookies on each tray.
- Stick the mini egg pieces you kept aside into the tops of the cookies and bake for 15-18 mins, turning the trays halfway through. To get the perfect soft, chewy texture, the cookies should be golden around the outside but still pale and soft in the centre. For soft and chewy cookies, the cookies should be golden around the edges.
- Once the cookies are done, remove them from the oven and let them cool for around 10 minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack. Once they are cooled, you can tuck in! The cookies will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.