The best burger places in London

It's International Burger Day so make sure to get those patties in buns! However, if you're not a dab hand at the grill or just fancy heading out somewhere, where should you head?

Thankfully, HELLO! has your guide to all the best burgers in the capital, whether it's a chain restaurant, a chic little café or a specialised restaurant that knows how to make that perfect burger sauce for you.

WATCH: Relive the moment Prince William surprised customers by serving up burgers

Read on to find out where you should be dining…

1/ 4 Nanny Bill's NQ64 has been around for a little bit, but alongside the Shoreditch-based bar, there is now a specialised burger restaurant alongside the videogame-themed cocktails on offer. Alongside its burgers, the venue also specialises with croquettes, which are the perfect complement to any meal there. The Bacon Double Cheeseburger and the Dalston Dip were certainly the burgers of choice for me and my friends, and when it came to the cocktails, although I wanted to sample as many, the sweet taste of the Kirby had me coming back for seconds. And when you're done with your burgers, that's when the real fun begins with the venue hosting its own arcade space. Think classics like Tekken, Guitar Hero and the ever-popular Dance Dance Revolution, as well as retro offerings like Street Fighter and classic N64 and Nintendo GameCube games. Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Online News Writer



2/ 4 Flat Iron While a basic burger is always on our cravings list, there's something about a seriously decadent sandwich that has our mouths watering. I tried Flat Iron's bearnaise burger and it had me seriously reconsidering my go-to order at the chain restaurant: two smashed patties, sliced pickles, shallots, melted American cheese, dripping fried batter scraps and homemade Bearnaise sauce suddenly sounds a lot more appealing that the usual medium-rare steak order. While the bearnaise sauce was the part that really elevated it for me, the sharp pickles cut through the decadence so it didn't feel overly rich. Combined with their epic sides (always the mac and cheese and tenderstem broccoli), it ticked every box for me! Reviewed by Anna Johnstone, Head of Social

3/ 4 Supra The best kinds of burgers are always the simplest. While we've loved watching the popularity of the menu staple expand sometimes you just look at the ingredients on offer and think 'What?' Thankfully, this is not the case for Supra who have brought the humble burger back to basics. Located inside Cocotte at Queen's Park, you can avoid the hustle and bustle of the big city and just enjoy some intimate time with friends with a simple burger in front of you. I had a bacon double cheeseburger with a side of fries and it transported me straight back to simpler times. The apple tart dessert was also a slice of magic to end the night on. Alongside a refreshing wine list, and the loveliest table staff I've encountered at any restaurant, make sure you don't miss out on this exciting residency. Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Online News Writer

4/ 4 The Waterway London has some truly spectacular views if you know where to look, including Little Venice and the canal ways around Warwick Avenue. Perfectly located next to the riverside is the aptly named Waterway which offers luscious views and a cosy space to unwind for a summer's evening. Now, I am a meat-lover but also aware of the impact this has on the planet, so I opted for something a little different when I headed to this venue, going for one of their lovely vegan burgers. Now I know this is a cliché, but I genuinely could not tell that I wasn't eating a beef patty. The similarities down to the texture and even the cheese is what I would expect with from a meat-filled bun and has even inspired me to inject a bit more vegan food into my daily diet. Reviewed by Matthew Moore, Online News Writer

RELATED: Best food launches of 2024 to whet your appetite: from Leon lunches to Five Guys

RELATED: The ultimate guide to the best desserts we have tried and tested