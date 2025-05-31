Prince Louis’ bold hobby uncovered – and William’s joke has fans in stitches

Prince Louis is showing off his musical side – and it’s making a lot of noise at home.

The seven-year-old royal has taken up drumming, according to dad Prince William, who shared the update with a tongue-in-cheek comment at a royal event.

William, 42, revealed the news during the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards held at the Savoy Hotel in London.

He joked about the latest development in Louis’ musical journey, telling guests: "My youngest is learning the drums – that's why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears."

A growing love of music

© Getty Prince Louis trying to get Prince William's attention

This isn’t the first time William has spoken about his children’s interest in music. Both he and Princess Kate have previously shared that all three of their children enjoy music at home.

Louis appears to have taken that enthusiasm one step further. Rather than just listening or dancing along, he’s now picked up the sticks himself.

At just seven years old, he’s already showing a bold side with his choice of instrument. The drums are known for being one of the loudest instruments, which might explain William’s joke about the noise.

Charlotte’s sporty side

© Getty Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon 2023

Prince William also recently shared an update about Princess Charlotte. The ten-year-old has been getting into running – and she’s not taking it easy.

Speaking at a recent investiture ceremony, William revealed to Olympic athlete Keely Hodgkinson that Charlotte has been inspired by watching athletics.

Keely said: "The Prince told me his daughter is doing the 400 metres and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris."

She added: "He told me that he remembers me winning and wished to be there to see it himself."

It seems Charlotte has inherited the family’s competitive streak. Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton was also a keen runner growing up.

Family influence

© Getty Princess Kate’s firm parenting rule for George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

Pippa, 41, has spoken openly about her love of running in the past. She began running at the age of eight and has kept it up ever since.

In an interview with Hoka, she said: "Running has been a constant in my life since these days at prep school."

She added: "The pre and post-race adrenaline has never left me and to this day I still get the wonderful full-body endorphin feeling about a race or challenge I embark on."

Pippa said the foundation and love of running from childhood had been “invaluable”. Charlotte now seems to be following a similar path.

Keeping things normal

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte watching the planes from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Princess Kate have always tried to give George, Charlotte and Louis a grounded upbringing. They’ve spoken openly about raising their children with strong values and interests outside of royal duties.

Whether it’s drumming, running or schoolwork, the couple aim to let their children explore hobbies just like any other kids their age.

Kate has previously said: "It's not about the number of toys they've got or the number or sort of trips that you go on with them. It's just making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them."

George's interests

© Getty Prince George's thoughtful move saved Prince William from trouble again

While William hasn't recently shared an update about Prince George, 11, it's known that he has shown interest in a variety of subjects.

George has previously attended England football matches with his father and has been spotted reading and engaging in royal events with growing confidence.

As the eldest of the three, he is expected to take on more public responsibilities in time.

For now, though, it’s Louis making noise – quite literally – and Charlotte keeping the family on their toes with her running shoes. And as for William, it sounds like he's just hoping for a few quiet moments.