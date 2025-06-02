The Prince and Princess of Wales' 3-word question to Prince Harry after Meghan Markle confession

Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle took the world by storm, but it seems even his closest confidantes, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were caught off guard by the news.

In his explosive memoir Spare, which was released in 2023, the Duke of Sussex recounted the moment he finally shared that he was dating someone new with Prince William and Kate, and their reaction was priceless.

According to Harry, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had already sensed that "something was going on" when he joined them for dinner one evening.

© Getty Images Prince Harry once shared a close bond with Prince William and Kate

When he "casually mentioned that there was ... a new woman in my life," their curiosity immediately piqued. "'Who is she?'" they eagerly asked. Harry admitted he initially wanted them to "keep it a secret" before divulging any more details.

He then revealed: "She's an actress. 'Oh?' She's American. 'Oh.' On a show called Suits."

Harry went on to describe how "their mouths fell open," and after a shared glance, Prince William turned to his younger brother and exclaimed: "'[Explicit] off?'"

© Getty Meghan Markle appeared in Suits for seven seasons

While Harry was initially "baffled" by his brother's colourful reaction, the reason soon became clear. William and Kate confessed that they were "regular - nay, religious - viewers" of Meghan's hit legal drama, Suits.

Harry recalled his surprise, writing: "All this time I'd thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."

He added that the royal couple "barraged" him with questions about his then-girlfriend.

Harry and Meghan's relationship

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whirlwind romance began in 2016 when the couple were introduced by a mutual friend. A year later, their engagement was announced.

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19 2018. But the pair stepped away from the working monarchy less than two years later for a new life in the US.

Harry has faced a lengthy rift with his brother, Prince William, and an estrangement from his father the King, telling a recent BBC interview how Charles will not speak to him.

Fractured bond with his family

However, since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California with their family, the close relationship has become somewhat strained. In recent years, the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of Harry's family.

© Chris Jackson The Sussexes and the Waleses were last seen together for the late Queen's funeral

The breakdown in Prince Harry and Prince William's bond can be traced back to the early period of Harry's relationship with his wife Meghan, when his then-fiancée had a falling out with the Princess of Wales in the run-up to the Sussexes' wedding.