This 4-Part Indian menu from Queen Elizabeth's former chef will instantly elevate your dinner party

Cyrus Todiwala is a celebrated chef who has cooked for royals such as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during the Diamond Jubilee.

Launching his new cookbook, Bold Tradition, he is best known for his contemporary flair and blending of Parsee roots.

© White Lion Publishing Cyrus Todiwala's recipe book is out 5th June

He trained at Taj Hotels and is the founder of Café Spice Namasté; however, his love of cooking began simply at home.

In his mother's kitchen, he began his culinary journey, where he found his passion. He had academic struggles and dyslexia, but food ultimately became his language.

His career has gone on to new heights as he has received an MBE and OBE. But his latest recipe book takes us back to tradition, and how one can experiment with flavours and spices...

NINE JEWELLED RICE

© Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton This rice is the perfect main or tasty side dish

Serves 4–5

INGREDIENTS

250g (9oz) paneer,diced

6 cashews, halved

10 skin-on almonds

3 walnuts, chopped

10 pistachios

1 tsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp neutral oil

1 bay leaf

1 tsp cumin seeds

2.5cm (1in) piece of cinnamon bark

3 green cardamom pods, bashed

3 cloves ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 onion, sliced

2 long green chillies, slit

1 tsp ginger and garlic paste

½ carrot, peeled and diced

1 small potato, peeled and diced

2 tbsp chopped green beans

2 tbsp sweetcorn kernels

½ red (bell) pepper, chopped

7 small cauliflower florets

2 tbsp peas

½ tomato, chopped

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp fine sea salt

500g (1lb 2oz) cooked basmati rice

2 tbsp whole milk or water infused with a pinch of saffron

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

2 tbsp raisins

3 dates, pitted and chopped

golden fried onions (see tip)

2 tbsp ghee raita, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Soak the paneer for 10 minutes. In a large frying pan or wok over a medium heat, add the drained paneer, add the cashew nuts, almonds, chopped walnuts, pistachios and pumpkin seeds. Toast in the dry pan for 3–5 minutes, shaking or stirring the pan regularly, to evenly colour the nuts and seeds. Tip into a bowl and set aside.

Step 2

In the same pan, heat the oil. Add the bay leaf and the spices, except for the garam masala, and fry until aromatic.

Step 3

Stir in the onion, chilli and ginger and garlic paste and fry for 10–15 minutes until the onion turns golden brown.

Step 4

Add the vegetables, fry together for another minute, then add 2 tablespoons of water, the garam masala and half a teaspoon of the salt. Mix well, cover and cook for 5 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Step 5

Add the cooked rice, the remaining salt and gently stir together. Sprinkle the fried paneer and toasted nuts and seeds over the rice, followed by the saffron milk. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes until the flavours are well absorbed.

Step 6

Sprinkle over the coriander, raisins, dates and golden fried onions. In a small saucepan, warm the ghee and pour over the rice. Stir to combine and serve with raita.

TIP: Golden fried onions are a quintessential Indian garnish. To make them, very finely slice two brown onions, then wash and drain in a colander, ruffling them occasionally to ensure that they drain well.

In a shallow frying pan (skillet) heat 150ml (5ófl oz) of neutral oil. When hot, drop a slice of onion into the oil and if it bubbles and rises, it’s ready.

Drop a few tablespoons of the onions into the pan and fry, stirring regularly, until pale golden, then remove with a slotted spoon, and place in a sieve (strainer). Once drained, spread the onions over a tray lined with a double layer of kitchen paper (paper towels).

Meanwhile, remove any debris from the oil in the pan and repeat, cooking the onions in batches. (If the kitchen paper becomes too soggy after a few batches, replace it.)

Once the onions are all cooked, place on a tray in the oven on a low heat and cook for around 30 minutes, then turn off the oven and leave the onions to cool inside. Once cooled, remove and place in a bowl lined with kitchen paper. The onions should be crisp.

PORTUGUESE INSPIRED MASALA

© Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton A popular Goa recipe

The term cafreal came to Goa with the Portuguese from East Africa. The Goans adapted the recipe to include local ingredients, spices and herbs. It's very popular in Goa and some restaurants specialise in galinha (chicken) cafreal. This dish is traditionally served with thick slices of deep-fried potato, thick slices of grilled onion and pan-grilled slices of tomato with some lime wedges. It works well with fish, poultry and pork.

Serves 4 Takes

INGREDIENTS

● 1 lime, juiced

● ½ tsp ground turmeric

● 1–1.5kg chicken, spatchcocked

● 2 green cardamom pods, crushed

● 1 tsp coriander seeds

● ½ tsp cumin seeds

● 4 black peppercorns

● 5cm (2in) piece of cinnamon bark

● 4 cloves

● 5cm (2in) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

● 6 garlic cloves, chopped

● 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

● 4 tbsp neutral oil

● 1 tsp flaked sea salt

● 6 long green chillies

● 1 tsp cider or white wine vinegar

● 4 tsp white rum

METHOD

STEP 1

Preheat the oven to 130C fan/150C/Gas 2.

STEP 2

In a baking dish big enough to hold the chicken, add the lime juice and turmeric. Add the chicken and smother it in the juice and spice. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

STEP 3

Meanwhile, in a frying pan (skillet) over a low-medium heat, add the cardamom, coriander and cumin seeds, peppercorns, cinnamon and cloves and toast them, stirring or shaking the pan regularly so as not to burn them, until you begin to smell their aroma.

STEP 4

Tip them into the bowl of a food processor with the ginger, garlic, coriander, oil and 1 tablespoon of water. Puree together until it forms a smooth paste. If the paste is too thick, continue adding water by the tablespoon until you reach the desired consistency.

STEP 5

Place the chicken on a baking tray and use a knife to add small slits all over the bird. Tip the paste over the chicken and rub it into the flesh, working it into all the nooks and crannies.

STEP 6

Transfer the chicken in the baking tray to the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 1 hour. Increase the heat to 160C fan/180C/Gas 4 and cook for another 10–15 minutes until golden brown and the juices run clear.

TIP: The masala marinade is also delicious served with fish. Simply rub it into 2 x 200g (7oz) fillets of chunky white fish, then place under a high grill (broiler) and cook for 5–6 minutes on each side, basting regularly or until the fish is cooked through.

ROASTED BEETROOT, HALLOUMI & POMEGRANATE MOLASSES SALAD

© Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton Add a touch of colour to your salad

This salad can be eaten warm or at room temperature and is flavoured with crushed fennel and coriander seeds, tangy pomegranate molasses and salty, chewy bites of halloumi cheese. Use any beetroots in season, though for colour the red always stands out.

Serves 4–6 Takes

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp coriander seeds

5 small beetroots (beets), ideally with greens still attached

3 small red onions, quartered

1 red (bell) pepper, chopped

1 green (bell) pepper, chopped

5 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp flaked sea salt

½ tsp black peppercorns, crushed

½ tsp ground Cinnamon

3 tbsp pomegranate molasses

200–250g (7–9oz) halloumi, cut into 1cm (1/2 in) cubes

2 tsp finely chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

10 fresh basil leaves, finely sliced

fine sea salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

seeds of ½ pomegranate

METHOD

STEP ONE

Preheat the oven to 160C fan/180C/350F/Gas 4.

STEP TWO

Meanwhile, in a small frying pan (skillet) over a low-medium heat, add the fennel and coriander seeds and toast them, stirring or shaking the pan regularly so as not to burn them, until you begin to smell their aroma, then transfer to a mortar and crush with the pestle.

STEP THREE

Prep the beetroots by trimming their bottoms. Chop each into 4–6 pieces and place in a large bowl. If you can only find larger beetroot, you may need to peel them first or remove the skin once they are roasted. If you have greens, wash, drain and roughly chop them. Any stalks can be chopped too. Set aside.

STEP FOUR

Add the red onions and peppers to the beetroot bowl, along with 2–3 tablespoons of olive oil, and the salt, black pepper, ground cinnamon, fennel and coriander seeds, pomegranate molasses and beetroot stalks (if using) and mix well.

STEP FIVE

Tear a piece of foil large enough to hold all the ingredients, place on an oven tray. Tip the veg over the top. Bring the edges of the foil together to make a small bundle, sealing the contents inside and place in the middle shelf of the oven for 20–25 minutes.

STEP SIX

Remove and check to see if the beetroots are well cooked by inserting a knife into a few pieces. If still firm, place back into the oven, turn the oven off and leave inside for a few minutes or until tender. Once cooked, remove and cool by opening the foil.

STEP SEVEN

Heat a non-stick frying pan (skillet) over a medium-high heat and add the remaining olive oil and the halloumi. Allow the halloumi slices to brown on all sides by shaking and tossing until golden.

STEP EIGHT

Remove the cheese and set aside. Place the pan back on the heat and fry the chopped beetroot leaves (if using) until just wilted. Tip, along with any remaining oil from the pan, into a large bowl.

STEP NINE

Add the roasted veg, halloumi and herbs to the bowl of wilted leaves. Toss together and season with salt and pepper to taste.

STEP TEN

Tip on to a serving dish and sprinkle with the pomegranate seeds to serve.

Tip: I recommend soaking the halloumi for 1–2 hours before cooking, then rinse, dry and prepare. This is a process that we use in the restaurant and it results in a better final texture.

POTATO & AUBERGINE IN PICKLING SPICES

© Liz & Max Haarala Hamilton A perfectly pickled dish

The word achari simply means ‘pickle’ and the spicing in this recipe is similar to that which you might find in a pickling liquor. Here, we’ve used baby aubergines and these can be chopped or sliced and fried first (although this does absorb more oil) or baked in the oven. Serve as a side dish or with hot chapatis or other flat breads.

Serves 4–5 Takes

INGREDIENTS

For the Achari Masala

3 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp black or brown mustard seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 ½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dried chilli flakes (red pepper flakes)

For the Aubergine (Eggplant)

6 baby aubergines (eggplants), stems trimmed

5 tbsp neutral oil

2 potatoes, diced and soaked in water

½ tsp asafoetida

1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and crushed

2 tsp ginger paste

2 tsp garlic paste

2 small onions, finely chopped

¾ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp ground coriander

400ml (14fl oz) tomato pulp

4 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

fine sea salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

METHOD

STEP ONE

To make the achari masala, preheat the oven to 115C fan/135C/Gas 1. Place all the spices in a small, lipped baking tray and toast in the oven for 10–15 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 10–15 minutes, before crushing together coarsely using a pestle and mortar or coffee grinder.

STEP TWO

Transfer to a small jar or tub with a tight seal.

STEP THREE

Turn the oven up to 130C fan/150C/Gas 2. Lengthways, slice the aubergine into 1cm (1/2 in) pieces, leaving them attached to the stem. Brush each aubergine slice with oil, open them up slightly like a fan and lay them on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and bake for 20–25 minutes until softened through, without much colour.

STEP FOUR

Meanwhile, drain the chopped potatoes, add 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil to a frying pan over a medium heat and fry them for 15 minutes until soft and browned, then remove to a bowl.

STEP FIVE

Add another 1 tablespoon of oil to the frying pan along with the asafoetida, cumin seeds and the ginger and garlic pastes and fry for 1 minute or until the raw smell of garlic evaporates.

STEP SIX

Add the onions and fry for another 5 minutes or until soft and translucent.

STEP SEVEN

In a small bowl, mix together the turmeric, chilli powder and ground coriander with half the ground and toasted achari masala and 200ml (7fl oz) of water. Set aside.

STEP EIGHT

Stir the tomato pulp into the onions in the pan and fry for a few minutes. Add the soaked masala spices, stir and cook for another 5 minutes. The sauce should be thick but add more water if necessary. Add the chopped coriander and mix well.

STEP NINE

Season to taste.

STEP TEN

Gently add the baked aubergines to the pan. Cover with the sauce and simmer for a couple more minutes, then serve.

TIP: Store the remaining achari masala in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 6 months.

Modern Indian: Small Plates, Big Flavours, Fabulous Feasts by Cyrus Todiwala, is out on 5th June by White Lion Publishing, priced £22.