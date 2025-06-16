Oprah reveals Gayle King's secret weakness

Oprah and Gayle King have been friends for almost five decades, therefore, stating that the two know each other very well, is an understatement.

The TV mogul comedically exposed one of Gayle's secret weaknesses and it's pretty relatable. Oprah revealed on social media that Gayle is an absolute foodie, whose priority at most events is to try all the delicious foods rather than mingle or network.

The comedic posted video started off with Gayle walking over to Oprah in the studio and recalling: "I have this very vivid memory of you. It was years ago, but we were at an event. You had just gotten off the air and you walked by."

Oprah pointed to Gayle and asked, "Who, you?" and she responded "yes." Gayle continued: "And you said, 'Hey Wally! Good to see you.' And he said, 'I thought you were coming to greet me. You rushed right past me and went to the shrimp.'"

Oprah immediately cracked up as Gayle continued: "And people said, 'Isn't Gayle King here?' He goes, 'Yes, she's over there enjoying the shrimp.' I go, 'Honest to God, I don't remember that, but that sounds like me.'"

© Getty Images Oprah revealed how big of a foodie Gayle is, on social media

The TV mogul adds to the hilarious storytelling, as only a best friend would and recalled: "Reminds me of the time one of the other people who used to work for me in the morning, one of my behind-the-scenes people, Louise, was very upset with Gayle after a picnic."

She further explained: "Everybody was saying, how wonderful Gayle is, and she goes, 'I don't know if Gayle's wonderful or not, because I was standing right there and Gayle walked right past me like she didn't see me, and she headed straight for the strawberry shortcake.'"

© Getty Images Both stars cracked up when recalling Gayle's humorous moments

Oprah interjected and confirmed: "And I said, 'She didn't see you.'" Gayle started cracking up from the comedic and telling story. Oprah added: "She only saw strawberry shortcake."

The TV star expressed that Gayle's main priority is always food and when it comes to how an event went, Gayle always wants to know, "Was there food involved?"

© Getty Images Oprah shared that the food is the best part for Gayle at any event

The pair's strong chemistry was palpable as the storytelling continued on the set and Oprah remembered how Gayle acted during TIna Turner's wedding, as she called it the "best food story."

Oprah explained: "The guy announced that the cake was going to be cupcakes, so it was an entire wedding cake made of cupcakes and Gayle said, 'Did you say cupcakes,' and she literally ran over the little girls and their little pretty lavender dresses to get to the cupcakes."

© Getty Images The two met while working at Baltimore's WJZ station

Gayle comedically interjected by adding: "I said, 'excuse me.'" While holding back her laugh, Oprah emphasized: "You're running over the children for the cupcakes."

The actress confirmed: "I believe shrimp, strawberry shortcake, cupcakes [or] if there's any icing involved, forget about it," as Gayle concluded: "It's a wrap."

The doting friends met in 1976 as young journalists while they both worked at Baltimore's WJZ station, where Oprah served as an anchor and Gayle was a production assistant at the time.

The two immediately hit it off, and their bond was secured after Oprah invited Gayle to stay at her place because Gayle couldn't make it home due to a snowstorm, and the rest was history.