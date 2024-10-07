Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street apartment had its own pool for epic parties - full tour

Taylor Swift has a hefty property portfolio, including a fairy-tale perfect apartment in Nashville and a waterfront home on Rhode Island, but none of her properties are as famous as her New York City home on Cornelia Street.

Why? Because she has such fond memories of the home – which she rented in 2016 while her Tribeca loft was being renovated – that she named a song after it.

Cornelia Steet, on Taylor's seventh album, Lover, sees the songwriter revisit the early days of her romance with Joe Alwyn, who she was dating when she lived in the impressive apartment. "I rent a place on Cornelia Street, I say casually in the car," Taylor sings wistfully on the track.

© Getty Taylor Swift wrote her most romantic album on Cornelia Street

Since she was living there while writing her Lover album, we suspect many of the LP's romantic tracks, including Paper Rings and the title track, Lover, were written in the home.

While fans have long been making pilgrimages to the spot, Swifties have been granted a look inside for the first time, courtesy of real estate agent Randy Baruh – and it is certainly impressive.

Inside Taylor Swift's New York City apartment

The video tour begins inside the living room at the property, with high-beamed ceilings making the space airy and bright.

© Getty Taylor Swift was super loved up in her Cornelia Street apartment

It continues into the kitchen, which boasts a huge kitchen island and floor-to-ceiling patio doors to let the light in – an element Taylor favours, singing on You're Losing Me, "Remember looking at this room, we loved it because of the light."

We also know a kitchen island is important to the star, as her current Big Apple home has the same feature, as shown in a video shared by Taylor's fellow musician pal Gracie Abrams when they got caught in a fire last winter after a candle exploded.

© Instagram Taylor and Gracie inside Taylor's apartment in New York City

Perhaps the most wow-worthy element of the home, though, is the indoor swimming pool. See it below in the clip...

See inside Taylor Swift's rental home

The tour also gives a glimpse into a huge walk-in closet and several spacious bedrooms, including one that opens onto a roof terrace, an element of the home that receives a mention in the song about it, with Taylor writing: "Sat on the roof, you and I."

Each bedroom has a modern ensuite bathroom, with walk-in showers and marble décor.

Outdoor spaces

Taylor's Cornelia Street apartment has several roof terraces – as well as the one attached to the master bedroom, there's a larger terrace, complete with a variety of outdoor seating and a BBQ, with views of the city skyline.

© GOR Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spent time together at her Cornelia Street home

With such inspiring surroundings, it's no surprise Taylor wrote one of her most heartfelt albums while living there.