Princess Anne's old-fashioned daily diet is pretty peculiar

Princess Anne has the most fascinating royal diet.

Despite being privy to personal chefs, along with the freshest ingredients and invites to many of the world's best restaurants at her disposal, the late Queen's daughter has some very frugal habits when it comes to food.

From buying affordable supermarket staples to serving her dinner guests choc ices, the Princess Royal, 74, is most down-to-earth and eats some rather unusual dishes. In fact, Anne once told The Lady magazine that her large walk-in fridge is her favourite place at home!

According to the MailOnline, Anne has never been one for decadence or indulgence when it comes to mealtimes and has even been known to serve her dinner guests pork pies or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

© Getty Princess Anne enjoys a down to earth diet

The Princess Royal explained, "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

So what exactly does Princess Anne's daily diet look like? Not only did we find out, we tried it for ourselves. One HELLO! writer gave Princess Anne's unusual diet a go and documented the results.

What does Princess Anne eat for breakfast?

Princess Anne reportedly likes to start her day with a bowl of fruit, kickstarting her metabolism with a natural sugar kick – but the way she likes to eat her bananas might make your stomach churn.

It has been reported that the late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter often has a bizarre request for her bananas, preferring them to be past their 'best before' date.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told TODAY: "[Princess Anne] almost always preferred the bananas almost black - overripe - because they digest easier."

What does Princess Anne eat for lunch?

Although very little is known about the royal's regular eating habits, Anne has been known to enjoy kippers, a form of smoked herring.

The salty fish is most commonly eaten at breakfast with eggs, but makes a delicious lunch alternative when served in a salad, or paired with buttery new potatoes.

© Getty Princess Anne loves kippers

The royal's fondness for kippers was revealed by a complimentary letter she previously sent to Fortune Kippers, a 140-year-old company based in Whitby, Yorkshire.

Given Anne's sweet tooth and close relationship with her mother, it's also likely the royal shares a fondness for afternoon tea, which Her Late Majesty was said to enjoy every day.

Darren previously revealed that the late monarch enjoyed chocolate biscuit cake and ginger cake, and her favourite sandwiches were cucumber, egg and smoked salmon. Delicious!

© Getty Princess Anne enjoys kippers, bananas and tinned pies

What does Princess Anne eat for dinner?

To mark her 70th birthday in 2020, Princess Anne guest-edited an edition of Country Life magazine, of which her contributions revealed her favourite dish – and it's so luxurious.

Anne told readers that devilled pheasant was her go-to supper, brought to life by Executive Chef of the Ritz, John Williams.

John told Country Life: "Basically, a couple of whole pheasants are poached, then taken off the bone, shredded and kept warm in the poaching juices.

"You just add freshly whipped cream, left in the fridge for an hour to stiffen, mixed with a good amount of Green Label mango chutney."