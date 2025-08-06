Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's 'un-fussy' daily lunch she shared with William and Harry
Subscribe
Princess Diana's 'un-fussy' daily lunch she shared with William and Harry
Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry at piano© Getty

Princess Diana's emotional approach to 'un-fussy' lunch with William and Harry

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed what was on the late Princess of Wales' menu

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Diana was known for her warm quality and her affectionate nature as the mother of Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Private time with her young sons was important to the late Princess of Wales, who sadly passed away in 1997. Someone who gained an insider's insight into the life of Diana from within the palace walls was former royal chef Darren McGrady.

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987© Getty
Diana often ate lunch with her sons

In a video for his YouTube channel, Darren revealed what he would cook for Diana for lunch, adding that it was often a meal she shared with her sons.

Diana's daily menu

"When she was entertaining, especially if she had the boys home, William and Harry, I had to change the menu to make it nursery friendly so that the boys would like it - comfort food that they would like but a dish to two that she would like too," Darren revealed.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Princess of Wales' daily diet

Darren went on to recall having the princess and Harry for lunch, where he cooked sole florentine for Diana and spaghetti bolognese for her son. He added that on this occasion, Diana changed the menu completely as a friend joined them for lunch at Kensington Palace, opting for Darren's tomato mousse followed by lobster thermidor with a pear flan for dessert.

Food consultant and former MasterChef contestant, Renae Smith, tells HELLO! that Diana's lunch menu is very reflective of who she was. 

"It strikes a balance between warmth and comfort while still being thoughtful about nutrition," she says. 

"Take her preferred dish, Sole Florentine. It's a lean white fish served with a lot of nutrient-rich spinach and a light cheesy sauce. It's elegant but healthful, and I think it perfectly suits her. 

"To me, it also suggests that she favoured small, warm plates for lunch over cold foods like sandwiches and salads, something I relate to, because it’s often about how food makes you feel as much as what’s on the plate," Renae adds. 

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Diana's family-first approach

Diana's allowing Harry to eat a meal more to his taste highlights her understanding of her children's needs.

bowl of spaghetti bolognese © Getty
Harry enjoyed spaghetti bolognese while his mother ate sole florentine

"For her children, the chef’s choices, spaghetti Bolognese and shepherd’s pie, are exactly what you’d expect in a family-friendly royal household," Renae says. 

Princess Of Wales With Prince Harry At Highgrove© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
The boys would enjoy lunchtime meals with their mum

"They're classic comfort foods, but also incredibly adaptable. You can enrich them with vegetables hidden in a tomato sauce or fold peas and carrots into the pie mince. It's simple, practical cooking, but with a strong nutritional backbone, which makes perfect sense for young children."

Diana's approach to indulgent dishes

Renae says that even Diana's choice to switch to something more indulgent, like lobster thermidor, reflects restraint. 

lobster thermidor on black plate© Getty
Diana enjoyed lobster thermidor

"It's luxurious, yes, but it's also inherently balanced, a lean, high-protein ingredient treated with a little richness, rather than a heavy, decadent dish that would sit with you for hours after," the culinary expert explains.

She adds: "Even the desserts tell a story. They were predominantly fruit-based, subtly sweet, and far from overly rich (no fudge cake here), which mirrors what we know of Diana's unfussy, considered approach to food.

Pear flan on white plate© Getty
Pear flan was regularly on the menu

Diana's menu pretty much sums her up. "What you see from this small snapshot is a menu that marries quiet luxury with nutritional balance," Renae tells us.

Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton in September 1995© WireImage
Sometimes the boys would eat with Diana, other times in the nursery

"She had access to the best ingredients, but nothing here feels excessive or gluttonous. It's food that's comforting for her family, elevated for her guests, and, in the end, beautifully aligned with the kind of elegance Diana was known for - measured, graceful, and never overdone."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Food
See more
Read More