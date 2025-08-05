Princess Diana's 'controlled' 13,000-acre garden at childhood home

It doesn't get more regal than the late Princess Diana's living quarters at Kensington Palace. However, by the time Diana married the then Prince Charles in 1982, she was used to the finer things in life, having been raised at Althorp House.

Althorp House has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years. The Grade I listed stately home in West Northamptonshire sits on about 13,000 acres of land, so it is no surprise that the garden space she enjoyed as a child is something out of a storybook.

Diana's childhood garden Charles Spencer, Diana's brother and the current owner of the Althorp Estate, has been known to share snippets of the garden on Instagram. In June, the 9th Earl Spencer shared the news that the garden welcomed a set of furry friends – a herd of alpacas. View post on Instagram "They are heavenly: full of natural nobility and surprisingly deep emotions. @catjarman is obsessed with them, and I am amazed by their knowing charm," Charles wrote, noting his partner's affection for their new arrivals.

© Instagram Charles lives at Althorp today The garden is also full of greenery, playing host to walled gardens, plenty of lush shrubbery, and, most notably, the Oval Lake, where his late sister Diana was laid to rest.

"The outdoor space at Althorp is serene and elegant," Chris Bonnett of Gardening Express, tells HELLO!. © Alamy Althorp house is surrounded by gorgeous gardens "The landscape itself is beautiful and you can tell it's been carefully designed. The mature trees, reflective water, and symbolic planting create a quiet and tranquil atmosphere. The white blooms give the garden a soft touch and likely provide consistent beauty throughout the year." Chris adds: "The garden's clean lines and controlled growth show regular professional upkeep. It's a beautiful and peaceful setting that honours Diana's memory beautifully."

Diana's private memorial © Getty The memorial on the island in a lake on the Althorp estate, where Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest Though at certain points in the year the Althorp estate is open to the public, the memorial for Diana in the garden has been kept sacred.

Princess Diana's memorial at Althorp Estate Previous security issues saw her brother take matters into his own hands, choosing a private island at the centre of the Oval lake away from the eyes of visitors. Prince Harry confirmed the decision in his memoir Spare, writing: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

The 'drying garden' © Instagram The 'drying garden' at Althorp is beautiful The 'drying garden' is also a highlight of the beautiful outdoor space. It was revamped in 2023, with pink, cream, and red dahlias and vegetables, including runner beans, giving it a new lease of life. On the topic of renovations, Diana's island also underwent a renovation in 2017. Landscapers planted meaningful flowers, including forget-me-nots and rhododendrons.