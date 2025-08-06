Urgent recall issued for chocolate bar that poses 'serious' health risk

An urgent product recall has been issued for a range of viral Dubai-style chocolate bars being sold in the UK, after food safety officials warned they could trigger potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of several chocolate products from supermarket shelves over fears they may contain undeclared peanuts and other nuts - including almonds, cashews and walnuts - despite no mention of thes

Consumers and food businesses are now being urged to check whether they have any of the affected items, which are hugely popular on social media and often shared as luxury "Dubai" treats.

The chocolate bars in question

The recall involves three products:

Noesis Shokolade Love of Dubai, 95g

Fit it Dubai Kunafa Chocolate, 50g

Le Damas Dubai Chocolate Kunafa and Pistachio

According to the FSA, the chocolates were distributed to retailers through Black Sea Trading Ltd, which they stressed has so far been contactable.

© Getty Images A stock image of the viral Dubai-style chocolate bar

However, any business stocking the chocolate bars is being told to immediately halt sales, remove the items from shelves and inform customers of the food alert.

Food Standards Agency's alert

A spokesperson for the FSA said: "People with allergies could experience severe or even fatal reactions if they consume these chocolates without knowing nuts are present."

They added: "If there is a problem with a food product, that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

"The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

"In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled products are advised not to eat them, even if they have previously consumed similar products without issue. Instead, they should return the item to the store where it was bought for a full refund.