Meghan Markle's 'unusual' £2 sweet snack that 'tricks the brain'

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is quite the foodie with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, revealing some of her favourite dishes.
But during her acting days as part of the Suits cast, and six years before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed her favourite snack in a 2012 interview with Today.
"On set and at home, I try to always have a container of watermelon sprinkled with cinnamon because it elevates the flavour just a notch, and makes it feel special," the former actress admitted.
Though adding spice to raw fruit may sound like an odd choice, food consultant and MasterChef contestant Renae Smith is pro Meghan's unconventional snack hack.
A food expert's opinion
"While it might sound unusual at first, Meghan’s go-to snack of watermelon dusted with cinnamon actually makes sense from both a flavour and nutrition perspective," Renae tells HELLO!.
"Watermelon is naturally sweet and hydrating, and it does have vitamin C and antioxidants."
There are also benefits to adding cinnamon. "It's an amazing spice [which] has been shown to help regulate blood sugar and may even have anti-inflammatory properties," Renae explains.
"What's really clever about cinnamon, too, is that cinnamon enhances the perception of sweetness without adding sugar. It works by subtly tricking the brain into experiencing a more intense flavour. Vanilla does the same, so it's not just a refreshing snack, it's a bit of a hack too."
Meghan's snack addition of cinnamon, which will cost less than £2 to purchase from your average supermarket, makes watermelon an affordable alternative to a sweet treat, as well as being healthier than a cake or biscuit.
Meghan's favourite foods
While we're sure cinnamon-topped watermelon remains one of Meghan's go-tos (as a watermelon lover, I can't wait to try this myself!) it isn't the only health-conscious snack in her repertoire.
The wife of Prince Harry is also said to enjoy sliced apple dipped in peanut butter (one of my personal favourites) and even brought her signature banana bread to a royal engagement in 2018.
During her and Harry's royal tour of Australia, Meghan surprised their hosts at a farm with the homemade offering, adding chocolate chips and ginger for a different twist, having baked it the night before in the kitchen of Sydney's governor-general.
"Her cooking is pretty spot-on. She's not a chef, and it's definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable," the show's director, Michael Steed, told People.
"For me, imperfection is a wonderful thing. It was fun watching her trying to get used to the kitchen, because it's not her place, so we didn't hide that fact, and she's kind of walking and looking for things. I really wanted to embrace and celebrate all of the mistakes and mess and all that good stuff."