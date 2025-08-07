Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's 'unusual' £2 sweet snack that 'tricks the brain'
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's 'unusual' £2 sweet snack that 'tricks the brain'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiling with hair in bun© Getty Images

Meghan Markle's 'unusual' £2 sweet snack that 'tricks the brain'

The Duchess of Sussex loves this fruity snack!

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is quite the foodie with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, revealing some of her favourite dishes.

But during her acting days as part of the Suits cast, and six years before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed her favourite snack in a 2012 interview with Today.

Meghan prepping food at the Hubb Community Kitchen© Getty
Meghan is a keen cook

"On set and at home, I try to always have a container of watermelon sprinkled with cinnamon because it elevates the flavour just a notch, and makes it feel special," the former actress admitted. 

Though adding spice to raw fruit may sound like an odd choice, food consultant and MasterChef contestant Renae Smith is pro Meghan's unconventional snack hack.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meghan Markle - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

A food expert's opinion

"While it might sound unusual at first, Meghan’s go-to snack of watermelon dusted with cinnamon actually makes sense from both a flavour and nutrition perspective," Renae tells HELLO!.

Fresh Watermelon Slices on Bamboo Mat - Perfect Summer Fruit for Hydration and Health© Getty
Meghan's watermelon is rich in antioxidants

"Watermelon is naturally sweet and hydrating, and it does have vitamin C and antioxidants."

There are also benefits to adding cinnamon. "It's an amazing spice [which] has been shown to help regulate blood sugar and may even have anti-inflammatory properties," Renae explains.

cinnamon sticks© Getty
Meghan sprinkles cinnamon on her watermelon

"What's really clever about cinnamon, too, is that cinnamon enhances the perception of sweetness without adding sugar. It works by subtly tricking the brain into experiencing a more intense flavour. Vanilla does the same, so it's not just a refreshing snack, it's a bit of a hack too."

A colourful salad © Getty
A watermelon salad is also a great way to incorporate it into your diet

Meghan's snack addition of cinnamon, which will cost less than £2 to purchase from your average supermarket, makes watermelon an affordable alternative to a sweet treat, as well as being healthier than a cake or biscuit.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Meghan's favourite foods

While we're sure cinnamon-topped watermelon remains one of Meghan's go-tos (as a watermelon lover, I can't wait to try this myself!) it isn't the only health-conscious snack in her repertoire.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 108 of With Love, Meghan cutting fruit inside a kitchen© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX
Meghan is a keen cook for her friends

The wife of Prince Harry is also said to enjoy sliced apple dipped in peanut butter (one of my personal favourites) and even brought her signature banana bread to a royal engagement in 2018.

During her and Harry's royal tour of Australia, Meghan surprised their hosts at a farm with the homemade offering, adding chocolate chips and ginger for a different twist, having baked it the night before in the kitchen of Sydney's governor-general. 

Meghan and ahrry on beach© Samir Hussein
Meghan made a banana bread in Sydney

"Her cooking is pretty spot-on. She's not a chef, and it's definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable," the show's director, Michael Steed, told People.

"Her cooking is pretty spot-on. She's not a chef, and it's definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable," he told the magazine.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan© NETFLIX
Meghan cooks using home-grown ingredients

"For me, imperfection is a wonderful thing. It was fun watching her trying to get used to the kitchen, because it's not her place, so we didn't hide that fact, and she's kind of walking and looking for things. I really wanted to embrace and celebrate all of the mistakes and mess and all that good stuff."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Food
See more
Read More