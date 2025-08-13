Prince Harry's $4 'comfort' craving you can't get in the UK

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, is not a fan of lobster in the season two trailer of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, but it's not the only unusual food habit of the Duke of Sussex.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, former chef to the late Princess Diana and her sons William and Harry, Darren McGrady, revealed the boys' favourite dessert.

© Getty Images Prince Harry ate banana ice cream as a child

"They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream," Darren revealed.

© Getty Images The humble banana is a great source of potassium - and makes an excellent cake!

We are sure Harry's penchant for bananas remains since his wife Meghan famously baked and brought a banana bread to an official visit in Australia in 2018.

Now he lives in the US, he is also more likely to have banana ice cream readily available to him, as, without a private chef, banana ice cream can be hard to come by, as it is not often sold in British supermarkets.

© Getty Harry loves banana ice cream

While Walmart sell a Ben & Jerry's banana flavour for $4.68, Trader Joe's stocks a banana pudding flavour for $3.79, so Harry is spoilt for choice! Plus, there's every chance that foodie Meghan might whip him up a batch if he asked nicely.

A nostalgic choice

Renae Smith, food consultant and former MasterChef contestant, says Harry's favourite ice cream flavour doesn't just speak to his sweet tooth.

© Getty Harry's banana ice cream may remind him of being a child

"While most countries tend to favour the classics, vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream, banana has a bit more presence in the US, especially in retro shops and diners. While Harry's not American by birth, we often find comfort in the flavours that remind us of childhood," Renae says.

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images Princess Diana also enjoyed fruity desserts

"From what we know, Princess Diana leaned towards fruit-based desserts, so it makes perfect sense that something like banana ice cream would trigger that nostalgic part of his brain.

"Banana is actually a flavour many of us grow out of, but for someone like Harry, who's spoken openly about grief, memory, and connection, I wouldn't be surprised if he still craves that link to the past," she adds.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Prince Harry may feel nostalgic about the desserts he ate as a child

"These days, there are healthier takes too: frozen bananas blended with a little honey or maple syrup can taste remarkably like ice cream, with no dairy or added sugar. So whether he's going old-school or taking the wellness route, banana's a flavour that clearly still resonates with him."

Harry's go-to breakfast

While Meghan may not be whipping up lobster for date night any time soon, she has previously revealed some of her husband's dietary staples.

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex loves to cook with her kids in her kitchen at her Montecito home

In an interview with People, the As Ever founder offered an insight into breakfast time in their household, saying: "My husband and Archie both love fried eggs," the As Ever founder told People.

© Getty Bacon, eggs, and waffles go down a treat in the Sussex household!

"There's a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don't have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there's no shame in that either."



