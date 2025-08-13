Prince Harry's $4 'comfort' craving you can't get in the UK

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, is not a fan of lobster in the season two trailer of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, but it's not the only unusual food habit of the Duke of Sussex.
In a previous interview with HELLO!, former chef to the late Princess Diana and her sons William and Harry, Darren McGrady, revealed the boys' favourite dessert.
"They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream," Darren revealed.
We are sure Harry's penchant for bananas remains since his wife Meghan famously baked and brought a banana bread to an official visit in Australia in 2018.
Now he lives in the US, he is also more likely to have banana ice cream readily available to him, as, without a private chef, banana ice cream can be hard to come by, as it is not often sold in British supermarkets.
While Walmart sell a Ben & Jerry's banana flavour for $4.68, Trader Joe's stocks a banana pudding flavour for $3.79, so Harry is spoilt for choice! Plus, there's every chance that foodie Meghan might whip him up a batch if he asked nicely.
A nostalgic choice
Renae Smith, food consultant and former MasterChef contestant, says Harry's favourite ice cream flavour doesn't just speak to his sweet tooth.
"While most countries tend to favour the classics, vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream, banana has a bit more presence in the US, especially in retro shops and diners. While Harry's not American by birth, we often find comfort in the flavours that remind us of childhood," Renae says.
"From what we know, Princess Diana leaned towards fruit-based desserts, so it makes perfect sense that something like banana ice cream would trigger that nostalgic part of his brain.
"Banana is actually a flavour many of us grow out of, but for someone like Harry, who's spoken openly about grief, memory, and connection, I wouldn't be surprised if he still craves that link to the past," she adds.
"These days, there are healthier takes too: frozen bananas blended with a little honey or maple syrup can taste remarkably like ice cream, with no dairy or added sugar. So whether he's going old-school or taking the wellness route, banana's a flavour that clearly still resonates with him."
Harry's go-to breakfast
While Meghan may not be whipping up lobster for date night any time soon, she has previously revealed some of her husband's dietary staples.
In an interview with People, the As Ever founder offered an insight into breakfast time in their household, saying: "My husband and Archie both love fried eggs," the As Ever founder told People.
"There's a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don't have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there's no shame in that either."