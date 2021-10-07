Gary Barlow reveals exciting career move – and fans are in shock The Take That star has launched his own red and white wine

Calling all Gary Barlow fans! The Take That star just dropped some seriously exciting news about his latest career move – and it came as a surprise to some.

Taking to Instagram to share his announcement, the 50-year-old singer finally revealed the details behind his secret project, Gary Barlow Organic.

Temporarily putting down his mic and stepping off the stage, the father-of-three has decided to pursue his passion for high quality, authentic wines, by launching his own red and white wine in collaboration with Benchmark drinks. The best part? They're going to be easily available - hitting shelves at Morrisons from Saturday 9 October.

Sharing his news with his 835k followers, Gary penned: "Did anybody guess correctly? I've been very excited to share this project with you all... My most memorable evenings are spent with good friends and family. They are full of laughter and, of course, great wine. So, I’m thrilled to announce that @garybarlowwines is here!"

Speaking on his new venture, Gary said: "The definition of a great evening for me is friends, laughter and good wine. I’ve been fortunate enough to have travelled and experienced different cultures over the years and wines from across the world. After months of learning about the process and tasting different blends, I’m very proud to now launch my own range of organic wines from Spain."

Fans rushed to the comments to show their support for Gary Barlow Organic. "I definitely need a bottle of this," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Well I didn’t see that one coming! He’s like a good wine and gets better with age!"

Gary has a passion for fine wines with authentic flavour

Gary's well-balanced, sophisticated and sustainable wine range comes with unique packaging featuring a stylish piano key design, an instantly recognisable nod to his incredible 30-year music career.

The medium-bodied red and refreshing, zesty white are the result of many months of wine development and following hours of tasting wines from across the world – though Gary’s standout blends originated from Spain.

