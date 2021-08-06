Rosé fans are going wild over new luxury 'strawberries and cream' boxed rosé

If you’re a big fan of rosé, then you’re in for a real treat. Just when we thought that wine couldn’t possibly get any better, in comes Laylo’s Rosé Méditerranée IGP. Made in 100% Grenache grapes grown in the UNESCO protected Luberon National Park, situated between Rhone and Provence, this pink rosé is like strawberries and cream in a bottle!

On consumption, this pale rosé has a burst of red fruit flavours, which is then followed by a zesty sweet lemon-like taste. Pop it in your fridge after opening and it will stay fresh for six weeks. Yes, really.

Lot #4: Rosé Méditerranée, £33.99 for a three-bottle box, Laylo

Packaged in a stylish box, which is based on the design of a French Riviera-inspired vintage scarf, this luxury rosé is the perfect gift for a loved one, or of course, yourself. We can totally imagine sipping on this on a summer’s evening, or to unwind after a busy day at work.

But best of all? Each three-bottle box generates 90% less carbon than the equivalent wine in glass bottles – so this rosé is as sustainable as it is chic! Oh, and did we mention that this rosé is vegan?

The release of this special box follows Laylo’s Sauvignon Blanc and Vino Rosse Vulcanico.

How to get a discount with Laylo

Fancy money off your rosé order? Enter the code HELLO at checkout for £5 off your first box of Laylo's Lot #4: Rosé Méditerranée IGP. Offer valid throughout August for all new customers. Plus, if you order before midday Monday to Friday you can get free next day delivery.You can thank us later.

