Melania Trump’s then-and-now transformation revealed in 10 photos

A woman of few words, the nation is fascinated by Melania Trump, the longtime wife of former president Donald Trump. After years in the public eye, she remains an enigma to many.

The release of her self-titled memoir saw a new side to the former model, as she revealed that she is pro choice, in contrast to her husband's policy plans to get re-elected as President of the United States.

She said: "It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," adding: "I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

It was a rare moment of candor from Melania, who has over the years kept quiet as she stood by her husband's side.

Even while she was first lady, Melania faced calls for a fashion boycott, led by designer Sophie Theallet, who dressed former White House inhabitant Michelle Obama.

"As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next First Lady," Sophie wrote, encouraging "fellow designers to do the same."

This divisive choice didn't seem to stop the former model from looking the part in the White House, as she looked drastically different from when she first became famous for her modeling pursuits.

Here is how Melania's appearance and style have changed over the years.

1/ 10 © Ron Galella 1999 — 90s slip dress Not long after meeting Donald Trump, Melania stepped out in a classic 90s silk slip dress paired with ultra-thin brows for a look that was completely of its time. During this period, she was getting her start as a model, having moved to New York in 1996.



2/ 10 © KMazur 2002 — All white outfits A year after getting her green card, the same year she moved into Trump Tower, the former model opted for a strong pair of bangs and simple, chic outfits, such as this all-white look. It's one of many she wore that year — perhaps a bridal hint for her partner of almost four years to pop the question?



3/ 10 © Patrick McMullan 2007 — Luxurious fur Attending the Michael Kors fall collection, which took place in February 2007, Melania shrugged off the cold with a decadent black fur look, which she paired with glowy snow angel makeup and cascading wavy hair — a classic look among models in the noughties.



4/ 10 © Joe Kohen 2010 — Little black dress Entering a new decade, Melania embraced figure-hugging shift dresses for a simple, stylish look, ideal for all occasions. She wore her hair straight as she wore this little black shift dress — one of many little black dresses in her wardrobe, as the garment clearly became a staple for her.



5/ 10 © Larry Busacca 2012 — Shoulder pads at the Met Melania pushed the boat out as she attended her final Met Gala with her husband, opting to pay homage to the theme of Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations with a bold dress. She wore a white sequin Marc Bouwer dress featuring pointed shoulders and an asymmetrical hemline, paired with a strong set of full bangs for a look certainly outside of her usual oeuvre.

6/ 10 © Larry Marano 2014 — Classic shift dresses The former model channeled future first lady with a wardrobe full of shift dresses, as she attended her husband's Invitational Grand Prix in Mar-a-Lago in a figure-hugging white dress with lace panels.



7/ 10 © MANDEL NGAN 2016 — First Lady fashion Days away from becoming the First Lady of the United States, Melania embodied the role with traditional neutral tones and well tailored-coats as she supported Donald while attending polling stations.



8/ 10 © SAUL LOEB 2018 — Dressing for diplomacy Undertaking first lady duties, Melania opted for longer, flowy dresses with shirt detailing when attending diplomatic events across the world — not only did these looks keep in with the political dress code, but they were perfect for handling the heat.

9/ 10 © Noam Galai 2021 — Post-presidential prints Following years of neutral tones and conservative cuts, Melania left the White House and headed back to Mar-a-Lago in a bold print dress with long sleeves.

