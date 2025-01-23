Melania Trump's $4 million engagement ring has a secret connection to the UK

The new First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is the name on everybody's lips right now due to her incredible Jackie O-esque wardrobe, brimming with elite designer labels, incredible hats and everything in between.

© Getty President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

The former model, 54, doesn't make jewels a big part of her look, but maybe that's because she doesn't need to, seeing as her engagement ring speaks for itself.

At the inauguration of Donald Trump earlier this week, his wife captivated attention with her outfit, which consisted of a navy silk wool coat by Adam Lippes and a lovely, wide-brimmed hat that became the focal point of her outfit.

Despite the gloomy weather that day, her engagement and wedding rings sparkled and it's easy to see why.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Melania Trump at her husband's inauguration

As the First Lady’s jewellery choices continue to make waves, leading diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have taken a closer look at the stunning pieces that symbolise her love story with the 47th President of the United States.

Melania's engagement ring boasts a 25-carat emerald cut diamond, and the shape symbolises clarity within a relationship and a loving open heart. The dazzling rock is reportedly from Graff; a multinational jeweller based in the UK's capital, London. What's more, Steven Stone estimate it to be worth a whopping $4 million. Wowzers!

© FilmMagic Melania engagement ring is worth $4 million

Lifting the lid on the presidential sparkle, Maxwell Stone commented: "Melania Trump's engagement ring is nothing short of mesmerizing, featuring a 25-carat emerald cut diamond that perfectly exemplifies her sophisticated taste and timeless elegance. In comparison, the average engagement ring in the UK is just 1 carat - underscoring how Donald truly spared no expense for her stunning centre stone.

© Corbis via Getty Images Melania ring was reportedly purchased in London

"Set in platinum, the sleek, elongated shape of the emerald cut highlights the diamond’s exceptional clarity and brilliance. Reportedly sourced from Graff, this exquisite piece also mirrors the rising popularity of emerald cut diamonds, which offer a striking yet classic design. I’d estimate its value to be an impressive $4 million."

© Getty Images Melania and Donald married in 2005

Melania's wedding band is also pretty extra, too. Rumoured to be also from Graff, it features 15 emerald cut diamonds and is crafted from platinum. It weighs in at 13 carats and is said to be worth $250,000. "While wedding bands are typically subtle in nature, Melania’s is anything but. Also reportedly from Graff, her platinum band features 15 emerald cut diamonds weighing a total of 13 carats. With such remarkable craftsmanship, I’d estimate its worth to be around $250,000."