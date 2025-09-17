Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Avril Lavigne stuns with barbed wire look for exciting career update in 'gorgeous' new photos
Avril Lavigne looked like the ultimate punk-rocker to announce an exciting new career venture with a stunning photo on social media

Avril Lavigne poses as Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma host Loubi Tablao inspired celebration for Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Avril Lavigne made an exciting announcement on Tuesday, revealing she is releasing her first official wine. The pop-punk singer has teamed up with Banshee Wines for a limited-edition small-batch pinot noir called "Banshee Complicated," inspired by her breakout 2002 single, "Complicated." Retailing for $30 per bottle exclusively on the Banshee website, the wine is billed as a "light, velvety Pinot Noir layered with bright notes of cherry and raspberry, crafted to embody the confidence, complexity, and creativity that define both Avril and Banshee."

The "Sk8er Boi" singer shared the news on Instagram alongside a "gorgeous" photo of herself wearing an oversized black top with barbed wire detailing that gave a nod to her punk-rock style. Her ombre hair fell in loose curls, and she held a glass of her debut wine while posing in a kitchen with a bottle of the pinot noir placed on the breakfast bar by her side.

"I've teamed up with @bansheewines to create my limited-edition anthem in a bottle! Meet Banshee Complicated Pinot Noir – it's bold, smooth, and a little wild just like me. Banshee Complicated is available online now, at banshee wines.com, and the first 50 people will receive a Sip & Spin Kit so you can #RockLikeABanshee with me!" she captioned the post. Her fans shared their excitement over her news, and many dubbed Avril "absolutely gorgeous" and the "prettiest queen ever."

Speaking in a statement, Avril added: "Over the last two years on my Greatest Hits Tour, I was rocking out with the Banshee bar set up backstage every night, ready for the afterparty, so teaming up on our own wine just felt right. I hope that everyone can crack open a bottle with their best friends, blast the music that started it all for me, and enjoy the moment. Life can be complicated, but a good glass of wine doesn’t have to be."

photo of avril lavigne holding a glass of wine in a kitchen© Banshee Wines
Avril Lavigne has launched her first official wine, Banshee Complicated

Jason Daniel, chief marketing officer of Foley Family Wines & Spirits, said: "The 'Complicated' collaboration fuses Avril's unmistakable artistry and rock 'n' roll spirit with our winemaking craft, giving fans a new way to connect with her music. It also highlights why Banshee has become one of the fastest-growing U.S. wines and a top 15 California Ultra-Premium brand, recognized with the coveted Impact Hot Prospect award for five consecutive years."

Avril Lavigne attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Avril's debut wine is 'light, velvety Pinot Noir layered with bright notes of cherry and raspberry'
Canadian singer Avril Lavigne arrives for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024.© Getty Images
Avril's wine is $30 per bottle

Avril said it was a no-brainer who she would partner with to launch her first official wine. "I've been collaborating with Banshee for the past two years, starting with my Greatest Hits Tour, where the Banshee bar became a staple backstage and at my afterparties," she explained to People. "Our partnership is so natural, and as my love for wine has grown over the years, I knew they were the brand I wanted to collaborate with to launch my first official wine."

Avril Lavigne at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. Thursday, June 6, 2002© Getty Images
Avril named her wine after her breakout 2002 single, 'Complicated'

Discussing the reason behind calling it after her first hit single, Avril added: "We wanted everything to feel cohesive, whether onstage or backstage. Naming it after one of my greatest hits was really cool, and it stuck for this collab."

