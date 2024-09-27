Inside Avril Lavigne's star-studded dating life as she turns 40 — from Chad Kroeger to Brody Jenner

Avril started dating Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley when she was 19 years old and he was 23, after they became friends when she was 17. He proposed to her in 2005, and they would marry each other on July 15, 2006 in California.

Avril filed for divorce in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. She said of the split: "Deryck and I have been together for 6-and-a-half years. We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship."

She added: "I admire Deryck and have a great amount of respect for him. He is the most amazing person I know and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are separating and moving forward on a positive note."

The exes reunited in June 2024 for a performance during Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour stop at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.