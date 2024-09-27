Inside Avril Lavigne's star-studded dating life as she turns 40 — from Chad Kroeger to Brody Jenner

It's Avril Lavigne's 40th birthday, and she has a lot to celebrate as a beloved, best-selling artist. Whether it's "Complicated" or "Girlfriend," the pop punk princess's music has created some of the most iconic music of the 21st century.
The singer has also dated some pretty famous people, from the lead singer of Nickelback Chad Kroeger, to the rapper Tyga.
As we celebrate the star, HELLO! takes a moment to reflect on her high profile love life.
Deryck Whibley
Avril started dating Sum 41 lead singer Deryck Whibley when she was 19 years old and he was 23, after they became friends when she was 17. He proposed to her in 2005, and they would marry each other on July 15, 2006 in California.
Avril filed for divorce in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. She said of the split: "Deryck and I have been together for 6-and-a-half years. We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship."
She added: "I admire Deryck and have a great amount of respect for him. He is the most amazing person I know and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are separating and moving forward on a positive note."
The exes reunited in June 2024 for a performance during Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour stop at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Brody Jenner
Months after splitting from Deryck, Avril dated Brody Jenner, star of The Hills and son of Caitlin Jenner. The couple dated for almost two years before splitting in 2012.
Both Brody and Avril denied any rumors of bad blood between the two following their split in an adorable interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. Brody tweeted that "Avril has always been there for me and is the closest person to my heart. I love her," to which Avril responded: "Luv u 2!!! @brodyjenner."
Chad Kroeger
Avril began dating Nickelback frontman and fellow Canadian Chad Kroeger in July 2012, after they worked together on Avril's fifth studio album for six months. The couple got engaged a month later, with Chad popping the question with a 13-carat diamond ring.
According to Avril, the Nickelback singer's proposal was totally romantic, as she had been making a scrapbook of her time in the studio, and found he'd taken a polaroid of himself holding the ring box in the book. The couple married on July 1, 2013 — a special day for the Canadian couple, as it's Canada Day.
In 2015, the couple went their separate ways, with Avril sharing: "It is with [a] heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today. Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments."
"We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support," she said, and true to her word, the couple have remained close friends.
Phillip Sarofim
In 2018, Avril was linked with billionaire Phillip Sarofim, the son of son of Egyptian-American billionaire Fayez Sarofim. They were spotted out for dinner on a number of occasions, but had reportedly broken up in 2019.
Mod Sun
Avril met musician Mod Sun while working on her album Love Sux in January 2021. The singer gushed over their "strong unstoppable connection" to People, as she declared: "He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural."
Mod Sun proposed to Avril in 2022 after a year of dating. She called it the "most perfect, romantic proposal" as they were on a boat down the River Seine in Paris, "We had a violin player, champagne and roses."
They called off their engagement in 2023.
Tyga
From February 2023, Avril was spotted on-and-off with the rapper Tyga, who is Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend. As of October that same year, they called it quits.