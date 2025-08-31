Taylor Swift parties with Brittany Mahomes and $125 espresso martinis in Nashville bar after Travis Kelce engagement

Brittany Mahomes is turning 30, and to celebrate, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs' Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has flown her closest girlfriends to party in Nashville – including newly engaged Taylor Swift. Pictures were shared on social media on August 30 showing Taylor at dinner on Friday night, sitting next to Brittany at Twelve Thirty Supper Club, Justin Timberlake's Broadway bar and honkytonk.

Taylor appeared to be wearing a black dress with spaghetti straps, and she wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders for dinner. Pictures of Brittany, shared by friends the morning after, showed her posing behind one of the establishment's infamous espresso martini towers, which are $125 a pop.

The Twelve Thirty Sipper Club is on Nashville's famous Broadway, and is "rooted in the supper clubs of the 19th-century, when the closing time for pubs and restaurants was 12:30am". Food options include their chilled seafood towers for $145, and prime cuts of steak ranging between $58 to $150, while the cocktails start at $18.

"Often elaborate, these grand Art Deco palaces were where the pampered sons of fortune met the bohemian avant-garde upon a common level to engage in revelry," reads the website. Mom-of-three Brittany will turn 30 on August 31.

© X -swifferupdates Taylor Swift dines with Brittany Mahomes at the 1230 Supper Club

Taylor's appearance in Nashville comes the night after she joined Travis, his brother Jason Kelce, and Brittany and Patrick at a college game in Kansas City on August 28.

The loved-up couple arrived at Arrowhead Stadium, where they sat in the Kelce suite, to watch a college football game between the University of Cincinnati and the University of Nebraska. The couple sat beside each other as they watched the game, smiling and laughing as the night wore on. The stadium holds great significance for the newly engaged pair, as it was where Travis first saw Taylor's Eras Tour show and hoped to introduce himself to the singer.

Brittany with her espresso martini tower

Brittany's close friend Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Chiefs' tight end Blake Bell, had previously teased their weekend plans, sharing a snap of Brittany on Friday morning at the top of a set of stairs leading to a private jet. The runway was decorated with pink, orange and cowgirl-themed balloons and a pink carpet, hinting that they were heading for the Tennessee city.

Other friends on the trip included influencer Miranda Hogue, who shared video of the downtown pad they had rented for the trip, and how they had decorated it for the birthday girl, filling it with pink and orange balloons, balloons in the shape of boots and cacti, and skincare goodies from the brand Divi.

Brittany flew to Nashville on a private jet

Taylor and Brittany became close friends in 2023 when Taylor began dating Patrick's close friend Travis Kelce, also a tight end for the Chiefs. Brittany was among the first to publicly share her congratulation to the couple, after they announced on August 26 that they were engaged. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," she wrote on Stories after reposting their joint Instagram picture.

Taylor and Travis shared the news on social media with their fans through a set of photos capturing the incredibly romantic proposal, the huge diamond ring, and the beautiful floral wonderland he created in his garden.

© Instagram Travis popped the question in his garden

© Instagram The engagement ring is an old mine brilliant cut

HELLO! confirmed that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond ring, which has been estimated between $500,000 to $750,000.

Taylor and Travis, both 35, quietly began dating in 2023 after the NFL star shot his shot on his New Heights appearance, telling listeners he wanted her number. After they were introduced behind the scenes, they carried on a romance that went public when Taylor attended one of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs two months later.