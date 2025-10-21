8 hacks for storing fresh fruits and vegetables – and reduce waste

There are lots of online tips that suggest chopping fruit and veg like apples, carrots, courgettes, cucumbers, etc. and submerging them in water will keep them full of moisture and fresher for longer; however, according to experts and BBC Good Food, the best thing is to keep them whole. "Scientifically, this doesn't quite hold up. Peeling or cutting carrots actually breaks the cell wall, which reduces the amount of nutrients you'll get when eating them – not very appealing!" They explain.

"A better option would be to store the carrots whole in the fridge. If they do go soft, they can be revived by placing them in water for a short time with the top and end removed, before preparing them for cooking or eating."