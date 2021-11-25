We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Breakfast in the Beckham's household looks to be a real family affair - if Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram Story is anything to go by!

On Thursday morning, the glamorous mother-of-four gave fans a glimpse inside her morning routine at £31million London home with youngest child, Harper Seven. Victoria filmed her daughter standing at the hob alongside dad David Beckham as he coached her about how to make the perfect boiled egg, ready for a hearty pre-school breakfast. How sweet!

WATCH: David Beckham makes breakfast with Harper Seven

In the video, David could be seen guiding his daughter as she used tongs to place an egg into a pan of simmering water.

Looking incredibly proud of herself, Harper beamed at her mum behind the camera as she announced: "Harper is cooking eggs with daddy."

Breakfast is an important ritual in the Beckham hosehold

Harper looked so sweet with her hair in two plaits, looking smart in her navy school uniform. David sported a relaxed grey vest and workout shorts as he taught his daughter his handy breakfast hack.

"Breakfast with the Beckhams," penned Victoria. "(Good job Harper is learning from daddy and not me!)" she added, admitting the cooking is often left to David in the Beckham household.

Just like David, ten-year-old Harper is quite the budding chef, and can often be seen on Victoria's social media cooking alongside her dad. It's not the first time fans have been given an insight into the Beckham breakfasts.

The adorable father-daughter duo were in charge of cooking breakfast

Health-conscious Victoria regularly gives a glimpse of her morning meals – from scrambled eggs and smoothies to fresh fruit and her sprouted grain breakfast cereal.

Victoria also likes to ensure her children eat a balanced diet too. She previously shared a recipe for a cereal she makes for her kids, called Cacao Crunch, which includes oats, almonds, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup.

"The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned a video showing her making the cereal.

