5 gourmet festive treats for a luxurious Christmas spread

Welcome to day seven of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, HELLO!'s Sharnaz Shahid talks us through some of the most delicious food and drink options for your holiday spread.

Indulging in the finer things is what the festive season is all about, and this year’s most decadent Christmas delights promise to make your celebrations feel extra special. Think melt-in-the-mouth panettone from one of London’s most iconic hotels, rosé Champagne wrapped in couture-style glamour, hampers brimming with artisanal discoveries, and this silkiest chocolate truffles.

Each pick has been chosen not just for its taste, but for the sense of occasion it brings - those little touches of luxury that transform an ordinary spread into an unforgettable festive feast. Whether you’re hosting an elegant soirée or simply curating a luxurious moment at home, here are five gourmet treats guaranteed to make your Christmas table feel truly indulgent.

5 of the best gourmet festive treats

Claridge's Panettone "A classic panettone is a must-have for the season - soft, light, and full of festive flavour. Perfect on its own or paired with a hot drink." Laurent Perrier Champagne "Nothing says celebration like a glass of bubbly. It's the ultimate festive treat for yourself or to toast with friends and family."