5 gourmet festive treats for a luxurious Christmas spread
As part of HELLO!'s 12 days of Christmas series we've found the most delicious gourmet options to shop for this festive season

Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Welcome to day seven of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, HELLO!'s Sharnaz Shahid talks us through some of the most delicious food and drink options for your holiday spread.

Indulging in the finer things is what the festive season is all about, and this year’s most decadent Christmas delights promise to make your celebrations feel extra special. Think melt-in-the-mouth panettone from one of London’s most iconic hotels, rosé Champagne wrapped in couture-style glamour, hampers brimming with artisanal discoveries, and this silkiest chocolate truffles.

Each pick has been chosen not just for its taste, but for the sense of occasion it brings - those little touches of luxury that transform an ordinary spread into an unforgettable festive feast. Whether you’re hosting an elegant soirée or simply curating a luxurious moment at home, here are five gourmet treats guaranteed to make your Christmas table feel truly indulgent.

5 of the best gourmet festive treats 

Claridge's Panettone

claridges pantone

"A classic panettone is a must-have for the season - soft, light, and full of festive flavour. Perfect on its own or paired with a hot drink."

Laurent Perrier Champagne

Laurent Perrier

"Nothing says celebration like a glass of bubbly. It’s the ultimate festive treat for yourself or to toast with friends and family."

Claridge's Luxury Mews Hamper

Claridge's Mews Hamper

"A curated hamper is a wonderful gift or a treat for your own home. It brings together seasonal delights and makes any festive moment."

Prestige Hampers Artisan Cheese & Wine Basket

Prestige Hampers Artisan Cheese & Wine Basket

"A beautifully styled cheese and chutney board adds elegance and indulgence to entertaining. It’s festive, tasty, and always a crowd-pleaser."

Fortnum's Milk & Dark Chocolate Truffles

Fortnum's Milk & Dark Chocolate Truffles

"Luxury truffles are such a delicious indulgence - rich, decadent, and perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself!)"

