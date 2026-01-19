Exclusive: Inside King Charles' goddaughter India Hicks' daily diet packed with 'healthy stuff' - and secret drawer full of crisps

As a celebrity nutritionist who counts Dame Joan Collins and Princess Beatrice among her inner circle, Gabriela Peacock, who has also founded GP Nutrition, understands that people with busy lives need to be well-fuelled.

During her years as a nutritional therapist and author, Gabriela, 46, has learnt that what we eat shapes our bodies and, she believes, our futures, too.

Now, we're inviting her to delve into the refrigerators of her star-studded client list as part of HELLO!'s new video series, Don't Judge Me. And you won't find anyone more candid about their eating habits than the designer, writer and former model India Hicks.

India's royal heritage

India, 58, was raised in the world of British royalty: her mother is Lady Pamela Hicks and she is a granddaughter of the Earl and Countess Mountbatten of Burma. She is also a goddaughter of the King, and was a bridesmaid at Charles' wedding to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

India has built a lifestyle brand inspired by her time living in the Bahamas and is renowned for her effortlessly elegant style.

And yet, as she welcomes us into the neo‑Georgian house in Oxfordshire that she shares with her husband, David Flint Wood, who owns a rum brand, and their five children, it becomes clear that her fridge is rather less organised than her interiors.

"I like the three-day-old matcha that's still left, or the half-eaten macaroon in there," India quips as she opens her fridge for Gabriela to inspect. She also highlights the "very stale" Mars bar stored inside, plus the bottles of Innocent smoothies.

"Domino, my 17-year-old daughter [drinks them]. Please tell me there's something good about that," she asks the nutritionist, who replies: "They're such a treat, but they're incredibly high in sugar. I would say at least choose a smoothie that has some kind of vegetable in it."

Secret stash

There's also bacon, which she keeps in stock for her children, and beef consommé, part of the "healthy stuff" for her husband. The less wholesome snack cupboard is India's domain. "Mine all lives in here," she says, opening a drawer full of crisps.

If there's one saving grace, Gabriela says, it's the organic juice and Itsu's Miso'Easy Traditional Sachets for dressings and soups, although India admits that those also belong to David.

"I've become much more mature about the way I exercise, but it's non-negotiable because it's an hour to myself."

"These are super-high in protein, and I very much believe in convenience," Gabriela says. "It's really important, because then you're going to end up eating it, as opposed to snacking on unhealthy stuff."

Although India makes light of her dietary habits, she takes exercise seriously. "I used to be an obsessive runner, but for my body at this stage, it cannot just be pounding my poor old knees," she says. "I've become much more mature about the way I exercise, but it's non-negotiable because it's an hour to myself."

Hosting at home also offers her a chance to experiment in the kitchen. "I like to vary it, so people don't come to the house thinking, 'Oh god, it's the shepherd's pie again,'" she says.

"I eat everything – not oysters, but we do have a lot of conch in the Bahamas. They say that the conch is an aphrodisiac, which might explain the four children," she laughs, adding: "One was adopted; I can't take credit for him."

When it comes to India's definition of wellness, her answer is simple. "It's about being strong; strong in mind and strong in body," she says. Meanwhile, her best life advice comes from her mother, Lady Pamela. "She was there when Queen Elizabeth became queen and always has a great quote from Walt Whitman: 'Keep your face always toward the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you'."

