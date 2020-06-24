﻿
Celebrities' strangest food habits – from Catherine Zeta-Jones' strawberry trick to Kim Kardashian's rice water hack

These celebs just got kudos in the kitchen

Rebecca Adlington reveals her must-bake lockdown recipe with daughter Summer - and it couldn't be easier
Sophie Hamilton
Those celebrities do have some strange uses for everyday foods! From face masks to hair repair treatments and even teeth cleaning, some of our favourite famous faces have shared some interesting beauty hacks over the years. And one star is known for making a very odd sandwich indeed!

 

Want to find out which stars have bizarre kitchen habits? Read on…

 

Catherine Zeta-Jones's strawberry trick

Movie star Catherine surely has access to the world's best beauty products, yet the mum-of-two likes to use natural products to keep her teeth perfectly white.

The actress told Now Magazine: "I love to eat an apple after a meal, just to cleanse my teeth - they always look polished afterwards. If there aren’t any apples in the fruit bowl, a strawberry will suffice. The juice or pulp of strawberries contains malic acid which serves as an astringent and can lighten surface stains.’

The star uses food for another beauty treatment too. "I do condition my hair with honey and beer," she added. "I smell like the bottom of a beer barrel for days afterwards but it’s very good for the hair."

Channing Tatum's random sandwich

Handsome Channing likes to eat a very peculiar sandwich. He once wrote on Reddit of his favourite combination: "Bread, white. Peanut butter—not crunchy, creamy. Grape jelly—double portion, more than you think should actually fit on a piece of white bread. Bread. And then some Cheetos shoved in there, and then you're good to go."

Kim Kardashian's rice-water trick

We haven't heard of this one before! The famous model and influencer previously revealed to Teen Vogue how she massages rice water into her hair (you soak uncooked rice in water then use the water). Kim said it gives a "noticeable difference in growth". Apparently the recipe has been popular in eastern countries for years.

 

Scarlett Johansson's quirky cleanser

Several celebrities are fans of apple cider vinegar and Scarlett Johansson chooses to use it on her face as a cleanser.

She told Glamour magazine: "It's a nice way to treat your skin if you don't want to use all those harsh chemicals that a dermatologist would recommend." Must be a little whiffy though…

Salma Hayek's salad treatment

Green hair anyone? Frida actress Salma uses a favourite salad ingredient on her hair… avocado.

Talking to Buzzfeed, she revealed: "You can put guacamole in your hair. Not with the rest of the stuff, but you can take avocado and put it in your hair." Salma also suggested mayonnaise, egg yolk, coconut oil and apple vinegar as effective hair treatments."

Eva Herzigova's vodka hack

One of the original supermodels (who remembers Wonderbras?), Eva told Marie Claire what she uses vodka for, and it's quite surprising. She said: "My only daily vodka is that I use it to lighten my blonde hair... and it really works!" Who's trying that?

 

Jennifer Lawrence's pizza creation

The Hunger Games star Jennifer has created something truly bizarre out of a pizza - The Chili Pizza Sandwich.

She explained to Glamour: "A piece of pizza and you put chilli in it - like Southern chilli, with noodles—and then you put another piece of pizza, and then you eat it like a sandwich." Hmm, we're not sure.

Teri Hatcher's boozy bath

Desperate Housewives star Teri has a rather unconventional use for wine. Any guesses?

The Black Book of Hollywood Beauty Secrets reveals that the actress likes to pour a cup of red wine into her bath and 'then uses the sediment that sinks to the bottom as a body exfoliator'.

