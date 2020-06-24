Those celebrities do have some strange uses for everyday foods! From face masks to hair repair treatments and even teeth cleaning, some of our favourite famous faces have shared some interesting beauty hacks over the years. And one star is known for making a very odd sandwich indeed!
Want to find out which stars have bizarre kitchen habits? Read on…
Catherine Zeta-Jones's strawberry trick
Movie star Catherine surely has access to the world's best beauty products, yet the mum-of-two likes to use natural products to keep her teeth perfectly white.
The actress told Now Magazine: "I love to eat an apple after a meal, just to cleanse my teeth - they always look polished afterwards. If there aren’t any apples in the fruit bowl, a strawberry will suffice. The juice or pulp of strawberries contains malic acid which serves as an astringent and can lighten surface stains.’
The star uses food for another beauty treatment too. "I do condition my hair with honey and beer," she added. "I smell like the bottom of a beer barrel for days afterwards but it’s very good for the hair."