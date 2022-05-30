7 best pizza ovens for outdoor dining this summer - plus major savings to be had right now

Celebrities are all obsessed with their outdoor pizza ovens, and it seems that they're the garden must-have for summer on Instagram, so now maybe it's time to invest in a pizza oven for yourself. For those lucky enough to have a garden or some outdoor space, now is the perfect time to dine outside in the sunshine - or even in the rain.

Pizza oven sales have been on the increase in recent years, with chefs, celebrities and royals all admitting to loving homemade pizza. Thankfully, now it's easier than ever to endulge in a gorgeous homemade pizza with your family at home. An outdoor pizza oven requres minimal cleaning, minimal shopping and maximum enjoyment. What's not to love?

Luckily, you don't have to spend celebrity prices to get a gorgeous pizza oven worthy of your favourite restaurant. These are the best ones available to buy online now:

DEAL OF THE DAY: Ooni big summer flash sale

Ooni is a big hit with pizza lovers and it really kickstarted the trend of having them in your home garden. Right now the brand has a huge summer flash sale and prices have been slashed across the site.

Best pizza oven for... an all-round fan favourite

Koda Gas-Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven, was £299, now £239.20, Ooni

Top review on Amazon: "I absolutely love it. After tonnes of research, I chose to buy the Ooni Koda. Went back and forth on gas or wood fired (even contemplated building a custom oven in the garden)... After weighing up the benefits I chose gas fired for convenience. I had never made pizza before so I wanted to make sure that my biggest issue was going to be making the dough/sauce etc. Anyway.. I ordered it on Saturday, it came Sunday. It took 5 mins to unbox, set up, connect to gas and get going! The oven got to 460 within 15 mins and my first pizza was ready in under 90 seconds, the Mrs was blown away! For under £250 I guarantee this pizza oven will not be beaten."

Best pizza oven for... luxury

Le Feu Turtle gas pizza oven, £800, John Lewis

A luxury pizza oven from Le Feu, the Turtle reaches the perfect temperature for baking pizza in only ten minutes, just like a professional pizzeria oven.

Best pizza oven for... speedy pizzas on the go

La Hacienda BBQ Pizza Oven, £67.99, Amazon

Top review on Amazon: "Comes ready assembled. Popped it on top of my charcoal bbq to heat up. Found it got hot quicker with my bbq lid down encasing it. A doddle to use and no washing up. All I need is the weather! Lol."

Best pizza oven for... celebrity chef approval

Morso Forno outdoor pizza oven, was £1,199, now £949.95, Direct Stoves

Masterchef judge John Torode fired up some charcoal in his Morsø outdoor oven to enjoy a relaxing evening at home with wife Lisa Faulkner. Sharing a photo on Instagram of his garden must-have, John wrote: "It’s pizza night and the @morsouk is fired up with the wonderful @whittleandflamecharcoal. All sustainable. Great flavour and kind to the environment."

Best pizza oven for... a unique gift

Terracotta mini table-top pizza oven, £33.71, Amazon

Top review on Amazon: "I bought this as a gift for friends and they were really thrilled! Brilliant product and lots of fun for everyone! Love it! Want one myself."

Best pizza oven for... multi-purpose BBQ

Argos Home Kettle Charcoal BBQ with Pizza Oven, was £85, now £70, Argos

Pizza tonight, burgers tomorrow. Turn your outdoor space into a garden of culinary delights with this BBQ that also doubles as a pizza oven. The charcoal goes in the bottom, the grill in the middle and on top is a removeable pizza oven. Which means it gives you the flexibility to host a bang-up BBQ one day and an Italian feast the next.

Best pizza oven for... people running low on space

Blaze Box Pizza Oven, £79.99, Amazon

Top review on Amazon: "I’ve been cooking pizzas all summer with this oven they taste fantastic, a great bit of kit."

