Many of us like to wind down from a busy week of work with a nice cool alcoholic beverage, especially in the summer – and the royals are no exception! We all have our favourites, whether it's a chilled glass of white wine, a crisp gin and tonic or a classic pint of beer.
While the likes of Zara Tindall enjoys a cheeky drink at the pub, we imagine other royals such as Her Majesty the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge relax with their own drinks cabinet on a Friday evening. If you've ever wondered what their drink of choice is when they do reach for the alcohol, then we have the answers for you. Read on to discover the regal drinks of choice…
The Queen
In 2017, the monarch's former chef Darren McGrady spoke out on reports that the Queen drank four cocktails a day. He told CNN: "She'd be pickled if she drank that much. All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." And the chef clarified that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic."
Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."
