Royals and their favourite tipples: From Meghan Markle's wine to Kate Middleton's Guinness

The royal family enjoy a drink like the rest of us

Sophie Hamilton
Many of us like to wind down from a busy week of work with a nice cool alcoholic beverage, especially in the summer – and the royals are no exception! We all have our favourites, whether it's a chilled glass of white wine, a crisp gin and tonic or a classic pint of beer. 

While the likes of Zara Tindall enjoys a cheeky drink at the pub, we imagine other royals such as Her Majesty the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge relax with their own drinks cabinet on a Friday evening. If you've ever wondered what their drink of choice is when they do reach for the alcohol, then we have the answers for you. Read on to discover the regal drinks of choice…

 

The Queen

In 2017, the monarch's former chef Darren McGrady spoke out on reports that the Queen drank four cocktails a day. He told CNN: "She'd be pickled if she drank that much. All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink." And the chef clarified that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic."

Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."

 

kate middleton pint
Duchess of Cambridge

Did you know that Duchess Kate has a penchant for a pint of Guinness? It's true! During her and Prince William's recent visit to Ireland, the couple attended a special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, where they had the opportunity to taste a pint of Guinness. This was not the first time Kate and William have visited a bar, and one previous occasion even saw them put their own drink-serving skills to the test.

In early 2019, the Duke and Duchess visited Northern Ireland where they attended an informal party at Belfast Empire Hall and Kate pulled a pint in the bar! The mum-of-three has been spotted enjoying a glass of Guinness to celebrate St Patrick's Day in the past too!

zara-tindall-drink
Zara Tindall 

It's well-known that Zara Tindall's husband Mike enjoys a few drinks once in a while - with his stag do prompting his royal in-laws to poke fun at him - but the Queen's granddaughter also likes a glass of wine as much as the rest of us. Zara has been pictured sipping on red, white and rose wine in the past, and she even enjoys her drinks at the local pub! Describing her weekends as "pretty low key," Zara told Country Living in 2016 her ideal night out is a "quiet Saturday night at a local pub." 

meghan-markle-drink
Duchess of Sussex

Like many of us ladies, Meghan enjoys a glass of wine and the wife of Prince Harry even named her former lifestyle blog The Tig after Tignanello – an Italian blended red wine. Way back in 2012, Meghan told Today: "At the end of a long day, there is nothing I enjoy more than a glass of wine. I used to be of the 'it doesn't matter, so long as it's red' persuasion, but then I grew up, and so did my palate."

 

prince harry drinks beer
Prince Harry

Harry likes a pint of beer as many British men do. In the summer of 2019, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie were seen at The Rose & Crown pub in Berkshire, which is a ten-minute drive from their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor. Onlookers watched Harry enjoy a couple of pints while little Archie slept in his mum's arms.

prince-william-at-pub
Prince William

William is just like his younger brother when it comes to drinking – he too enjoys a good pint. The royal was spotted at Battersea, London's Prince Albert pub in Battersea in October having a beer with ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard as they watched the Euro 2020 qualifier with locals.

camilla charles wine
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla appears to be quite the wine connoisseur! The wife of Prince Charles is the president of the UK’s Vineyard Association and has admitted that when it comes to drinking, she was raised like the French. "People always ask me how I became involved in it all, well, first of all, I love wine, but secondly, my father was in the wine business, so I was brought up as a child drinking wine and water rather like the French,” she said on January at a reception celebrating the association’s 50th anniversary.

 

