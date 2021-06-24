Royals' favourite takeaways revealed: the Queen's chips to Prince William's curry

WATCH: Prince William talks curry, football and Aston Villa legends on Peter Crouch's podcast
During an appearance on BBC Radio Five Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast, which was recorded at Kensington Palace in March 2020, William was handed a takeaway curry from Crouch's local Indian restaurant Samrat in Ealing.
When quizzed about his favourite dish, the Duke replied: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way." So perhaps his wife has converted him!
However, he still has several favourites when it comes to take-out meals. As well as admitting on Radio 1 he found the choice between pizza and Chinese food the hardest (we know the feeling!), William revealed he also eats Nando's after being introduced to the cuisine by his police protection officer.
During the BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, which aired in May 2020, William stated: "Everyone loves a Nando's," before adding that it had been a while since he had treated himself to a burger or pitta. He then joked: "In fact, the policeman who’s on with me again [today], he’s the one who gets me the Nando’s the whole time. It’s his fault."
