Kim joins Kanye's fashion week fun by go-karting in £3,681 heels

Teetering on £3,681 pearl-embroidered shoe boots didn't stop Kim Kardashian from having a good time at Kanye West's go-karting party.



America's most high-profile reality TV star was helping him celebrate after the second presentation of his fashion range.

The sky high footwear by Giuseppe Zanotti was teamed with a sexy luxe leather collection, shown off on the catwalk by models such as Jourdan Dunn and Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Irina Shayk.



His front row was packed with other friends such as Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beats and P Diddy, all draped in his leather and fur designs.



Fellow party goer Katy Perry, meanwhile, stepped behind the wheel of her go kart in heels shaped like pink lipstick.

