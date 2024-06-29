Katy Perry is effortlessly chic in corset strapless bridal white gown

Katy Perry pulled out all the stops as she was seen arriving at the Grand Opening Ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center hosted by Pride Live.

The 'Firework' singer, 39, was seen alongside fashion designer Michael Kors and music legend Elton John, as well as US President Joe Biden. She looked incredible in an ivory strapless midi dress with a square neckline and a corseted bodice.

© Getty Katy Perry wore a strapless structured dress

The neutral number was teamed with a pair of white leather peep-toe sock boots. The 'Roar' songstress' structured look was accessorized with a pair of oval aviator shades and poker-straight locks.

© Getty Katy Perry attended the Grand Opening Ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

The mother-of-one's makeup look was flawless featuring a radiant complexion, a peachy pink matte lip, and bold bushy brows.

© Getty Katy wore peep-toe sock boots with a square toe

The 'Rocketman' singer gave a speech to mark the momentous occasion. "55 years ago in this sacred spot of the Stonewall Uprising, gay activists stood strong and ignited a movement that has changed history for the better," Elton said. "I'm grateful to be here today with my husband David [Furnish], sending love to our two beautiful sons, in part because the Christopher Street Community rose up and took that bold stand. Thank you."

Katy in Paris

Just days before her appearance in New York City, Katy was seen in the French capital at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

© Getty Katy Perry attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

She rocked a bold braless look featuring a black fur coat and black ripped stockings. The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker wore her raven locks slicked back into a tight braid and wore a pair of black sunglasses.

© Getty Katy Perry was a lady in red

The day before, Orlando Bloom's fiancée was seen arriving at The Ritz Hotel in a stretch limousine rocking a red one-shouldered mini dress with a train that went on for miles.

© Getty Katy's train went on for miles

The slinky number was paired with black stockings and black stilettos, while her dark cascading tresses were styled in casual mermaid waves.

Her busy Fashion Week schedule also involved a red carpet appearance at the Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge premiere at Silencio Des Pres and a moment on the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome.

© Getty Katy took to the red carpet in charcoal gray

For her red carpet moment, Katy opted for a gray lace-up crop top with a slinky midi skirt which had holes all over.

© Marc Piasecki Katy Perry walked the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome

Meanwhile, her runway look was a more daring black leather cut-out dress which was worn with lace-up black stiletto ankle boots.