Katy Perry is a bikini bombshell during beach vacation with Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy – photos

What a difference eight years makes! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have returned to the hotspot in Sardinia where the British actor famously went paddleboarding in the nude.

This time, the happy couple kept their clothing on as they enjoyed the vacation with their daughter, Daisy Dove, in tow.

Photos from their sun-filled trip show Katy looking fit and toned in a brown bikini while her longtime partner appeared equally gym-toned in swim shorts.

Katy and Orlando doted on their little girl who wore an adorable pink swimsuit and matching hat. They splashed in the sea with her and carried water back and forth from the ocean to make sandcastles.

The outing comes amid Katy announcing her new album, "143,"and as fans eagerly await her first single in years.

© Backgrid Katy Perry rocked a chic brown bikini during her vacation

The project is set for release on September 20 and the first single from it, "Woman's World" will drop today.

Katy's casual beach appearance is in stark contrast to the dramatic fashion statements she's been making of late.

© Backgrid Orlando Bloom looked buff in his swimwear

She upped the ante at Paris Fashion Week when she opted to wear an oversized velvet overcoat with not a lot underneath.

Katy wore a pair of Balenciaga pantaleggings, a pair of ripped black tights that tapered off into stiletto heels.

Prior to that she dared to bare at Vogue World: Paris in a see-through ensemble which turned heads.

© Getty Images Katy attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

Katy oozed confidence as she strut her stuff in an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress which left little to the imagination.

Katy has altered her wellness regime telling Women's Health: "I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great."

Katy showed off her muscles in a July 4 snapshot

She said: "I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock and anyone that tries to make [a] reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, ‘I'm out,' it's too much."

Katy and Orlando are gearing up for a fun summer with Daisy turning four.

© Getty Katy and Orlando welcomed baby daughter Daisy in 2020

They welcomed their first child together in August 2020 after four years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged. Orlando is also a father to his 13-year-old son, Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In 2020, Miranda gave insight her friendship with Katy on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Katy and Miranda are friends

She said: "I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy because, at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing.

"I'm so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."

She added, "When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out; we've compromises that we work out together for what is the best for our whole family."