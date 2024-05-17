Kim Kardashian highlights shocking detail in controversial Met Gala look that has fans wondering 'how did you manage?'

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look may have sparked controversy for many reasons, but as she highlights smaller details of the elaborate look, fans can't believe she was able to walk down the red carpet.

The SKIMS entrepreneur revealed that the shoes she wore to the prestigious event actually didn't have a heel - she was just standing on large, clear platforms that were strapped to her feet, holding them in position as she stood on her toes.

© @kimkardashian Kim donned high heels - without the heels

Fans likely wouldn't have noticed the impressive pair of shoes as her gown was floor-length, yet it was all part of the performance as she staggered across the carpet in a custom look seemingly inspired by John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Artisanal show, which saw models teeter down the runway in a mode of performance.

Kim's Met Gala look was divisive, particularly as people focused on the extreme corsetry that saw the mom-of-four display a teeny waist and extreme hourglass figure. The metallic gown was made up of a cinched corset embellished with flowers as the skirt was transparent. She wore a grey sweater over the top - another nod to Margiela's show which saw models coyly draped in cardigans over their elaborate costumes.

© @kimkardashian Kim teetering in her mega heels as she gets ready for the Met Gala with John Galliano

Many people presumed, due to the extreme silhouette, that Kim had surgery removing ribs. One fan commented below the recent behind-the-scenes post on Instagram, asking: "How many ribs have you had removed?" Others debated whether the sweater improved or ruined the look.

But as Kim made it clear that she'd spent the evening staggering about in what looked like the most uncomfortable shoes ever, many fans were simply in awe.

© @kimkardashian Kim must have struggled to walk in the elaborate shoes

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, wrote: "Damsel in distress. That invisible heel is wild! How did you manage? I definitely would have fallen".

Serena Williams concurred: "The heel though. I think I would have made a mistake and fell flat on my back."

© @kimkardashian Kim's beautiful Met Gala look

"The corset AND the shoes??! Girl, how do you do it…" a fan added. Another commented: "Girl, the corset AND the heel-less shoes? Pick a struggle!"

The Met Gala's dress code was simply titled "The Garden Of Time", inspired by author J.G. Ballard's short story about an aristocratic couple besieged while living in a beautiful villa. They have a garden of crystal time flowers, which when picked turn back time and delay the mob pursuing them. Kim's dress arguably represented the crystal time flowers written about in the tale.