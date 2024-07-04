Did Michelle Keegan just wear Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress?

Michelle Keegan's Instagram page is like a Pinterest board for her fans who adore her stylish neutral wardrobe. But the Ten Pound Poms star stepped it up a gear on Wednesday when she teased the clothing and accessories featuring in a new shoot she was starring in.

The former Coronation Street actress, 37, filmed the floor of the studio where countless pairs of designer shoes were laid out ready for Michelle to wear. See the video below.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals shoe collection on secret shoot

The most exciting sneak peak of all was the hint of Michelle's dress which was hung up ready for her to slip into. The snapshot of the garment showed a white Schiaparelli number featuring a gold ring on the chest.

© Instagram Michelle teased her Schiaparelli dress

The dress appears to be the 'Keyhole Short Dress' from the brand's ready-to-wear line. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a draped skirt and ruching down the bodice.

© Instagram Michelle gave a sneak peek of her shoes on shoot

The Fool Me Once star also teased a pair of black leather knee-high boots which would give a stylish edge to the chic midi dress. "Ohhhhh I can't WAIT to show you today's shoot," Mark Wright's wife penned, tagging her stylist Thomas George Wulbern.

Michelle's A-list inspo

The real question is whether Michelle took inspiration from Kim Kardashian who famously wore the Italian designer to the 2023 Met Gala.

© Getty Kim wore a custom look by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli

The Skims founder and mother-of-four, 43, honoured Karl Lagerfeld as per the evening's dress code, arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a barely-there gown covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls.

© Getty Kim opted for draped pearls by Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry designed the look which was comprised of a corseted bodysuit draped with strings of pearls, as well as 16,000 crystals, to create the effect of a skirt.

© Getty North West accompanied her mom Kim to the afterparty of the Met Gala

Michelle's most fashionable moments

It is not the first time that the actress has made waves with her fashion. In June, Michelle attended the launch of the new Lip Idôle Butterglow at Idôle House pop-up in Covent Garden where she looked every inch the modern bride.

© Darren Gerrish Michelle looked radiant in white at the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden

The Stockport native wore an A-line midi dress from 16Arlington which had "elevated hips" accentuated with padding to create a more exaggerated silhouette. She teamed the angelic white look with capped-toe heels and a chic updo.

© Getty Michelle Keegan attends the launch of the new Lip Idole Butterglow

The Our Girl star also pulled off a timelessly elegant look when she attended the BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in February. Michelle wore a slinky black dress with an oversized white collar and a button-down front.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Michelle Keegan looked like a Hollywood star at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's never-ending garden at £3.5m mansion will make your jaw drop

She added a vintage touch with a pair of long black gloves and re-wore her capped-toe heels.