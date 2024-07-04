Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan wears Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
michelle keegan posing on red carpet in black dress© Getty Images

Did Michelle Keegan just wear Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress?

The Ten Pound Poms star took inspiration from the Skims founder

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle Keegan's Instagram page is like a Pinterest board for her fans who adore her stylish neutral wardrobe. But the Ten Pound Poms star stepped it up a gear on Wednesday when she teased the clothing and accessories featuring in a new shoot she was starring in.

The former Coronation Street actress, 37, filmed the floor of the studio where countless pairs of designer shoes were laid out ready for Michelle to wear. See the video below.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals shoe collection on secret shoot

The most exciting sneak peak of all was the hint of Michelle's dress which was hung up ready for her to slip into. The snapshot of the garment showed a white Schiaparelli number featuring a gold ring on the chest.

Schiaparelli dress close up© Instagram
Michelle teased her Schiaparelli dress

The dress appears to be the 'Keyhole Short Dress' from the brand's ready-to-wear line. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a draped skirt and ruching down the bodice. 

black leather boot close up© Instagram
Michelle gave a sneak peek of her shoes on shoot

The Fool Me Once star also teased a pair of black leather knee-high boots which would give a stylish edge to the chic midi dress. "Ohhhhh I can't WAIT to show you today's shoot," Mark Wright's wife penned, tagging her stylist Thomas George Wulbern.

Michelle's A-list inspo

The real question is whether Michelle took inspiration from Kim Kardashian who famously wore the Italian designer to the 2023 Met Gala.

Kim wore a custom look by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli © Getty
Kim wore a custom look by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli

The Skims founder and mother-of-four, 43, honoured Karl Lagerfeld as per the evening's dress code, arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a barely-there gown covered in 50,000 freshwater pearls.

Kim opted for draped pearls by Schiaparelli © Getty
Kim opted for draped pearls by Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry designed the look which was comprised of a corseted bodysuit draped with strings of pearls, as well as 16,000 crystals, to create the effect of a skirt.

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. © Getty
North West accompanied her mom Kim to the afterparty of the Met Gala

Michelle's most fashionable moments

It is not the first time that the actress has made waves with her fashion. In June, Michelle attended the launch of the new Lip Idôle Butterglow at Idôle House pop-up in Covent Garden where she looked every inch the modern bride. 

Michelle Keegan in a white dress in front of pink lockers© Darren Gerrish
Michelle looked radiant in white at the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden

The Stockport native wore an A-line midi dress from 16Arlington which had "elevated hips" accentuated with padding to create a more exaggerated silhouette. She teamed the angelic white look with capped-toe heels and a chic updo.

Michelle Keegan in white against pink lockers© Getty
Michelle Keegan attends the launch of the new Lip Idole Butterglow

The Our Girl star also pulled off a timelessly elegant look when she attended the BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in February. Michelle wore a slinky black dress with an oversized white collar and a button-down front. 

Michelle Keegan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA
Michelle Keegan looked like a Hollywood star at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's never-ending garden at £3.5m mansion will make your jaw drop

She added a vintage touch with a pair of long black gloves and re-wore her capped-toe heels.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more