Milan bowled over by Shane and Elizabeth's sharp his and hers look

Having described himself in rather colourful language as a "fashion virgin", Shane Warne was delighted to take his place alongside partner Elizabeth Hurley at Milan's style extravaganza.



The former cricketer seems to have segued from the playing fields into fashion's most elite circles with the same ease with which he stepped up to the crease.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY



In a sharp suit with a vibrant purple tie that perfectly complemented his girlfriend's pretty printed frock at the Roberto Cavalli presentation, he certainly looked part of the international jet set.



Shane told the Daily Telegraph that contrary to the popular belief that Elizabeth has given him a makeover, he's always paid attention to his appearance.



"Well I suppose you've only been seeing me wearing cricket whites all my life. But I have worn suits over the last twenty years", he said, adding that her input is confined to tips about "what goes with what".

VIEW GALLERY =





The Gossip Girl beauty was also keen to emphasise that he styles himself.



Elizabeth said: "I have never gone shopping with Shane. And I have only ever given him a tie. So he's actually chosen all his own clothes always."