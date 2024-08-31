Elizabeth Hurley, 59, looks unbelievable in tiny bikini on lavish yacht

Elizabeth Hurley looked ageless as she posed in a white string bikini on her sun-soaked getaway.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 59-year-old looked stunning in swimwear as she posed on a luxurious yacht surrounded by crystal-clear waters.

© Elizabeth Hurley Elizabeth was seen soaking up the sunshine in her string bikini

One snippet showed the Gossip Girl actress showering in the white two-piece that featured gold chain detailing, which she teamed with a pair of Elton John eyewear sunglasses.

The star wore her hair in natural face-framing waves which she later tied up as she wrapped a white towel around her waist.

Last week, Elizabeth shared more moments from her vacation as she stepped out in a silk floor-length dress that featured thin and a thigh-high split. Perfectly accessorised, the model paired the printed dress with strappy heels and delicate silver jewellery.

Elizabeth has been embracing the last of the summer weather, and earlier in the month, she joined her close friend Joan Collins at her holiday home on the French Riviera.

Joan, 91, took to Instagram to share photos as she posed with Elizabeth and her son Damien, 22.

© Joan Collins Joan and Elizabeth matched in bardot ensembles

Joan looked as glamorous as ever in a colourful beach cover-up paired with a stylish cream hat, while Elizabeth opted for an off-shoulder black bodysuit with statement chiffon sleeves and a pair of crochet embroidered trousers.

The mother-of-one added an extra touch of glamour to the look with a pair of sparkly green drop earrings and a delicate silver necklace, while her makeup looked flawless as always as she sported a touch of black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

© Joan Collins Damien Hurley also joined his mother Elizabeth at Joan's French Riviera home

Joan and Elizabeth have been close pals for several years, working together on Dynasty and The Royals together.

The friends were seen dining with Joan's husband Percy Gibson and Elizabeth's son Damien. The Austin Powers actress is known to have a close relationship with her son, and she even starred in Damien's directional debut film, Strictly Confidential.